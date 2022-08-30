Sarah Beeny has shared a poignant picture of her children cutting off her hair before her first chemotherapy session.

The TV presenter revealed earlier today (August 30) that she was diagnosed with breast cancer three weeks ago.

The diagnosis came after she found a lump in her breast.

Sarah’s mother died of the disease when Sarah was just 10 years old.

Sarah Beeny enlists help of her children to cut off her hair

Posting on Instagram earlier today, Sarah revealed she’d asked her four sons to cut her hair short ahead of her first chemotherapy session later this week.

She revealed: “A little pile of not very good condition hair on it’s way to @officiallittleprincesstrust.

“My trainee hairdressers cut off my hair on Friday night.

“Getting one step ahead after first chemo treatment for breast cancer on Friday – the exclusive club you’d rather not be a member of!”

Sarah and her husband Graham share four boys – Billy, 18, Charlie, 16, Rafferty, 14, and Laurie, 12.

Sarah Beeny’s cancer diagnosis

Speaking about her diagnosis, Sarah told the Telegraph that she’ll have chemotherapy followed by a mastectomy in the new year.

The star – who hosts Channel 4‘s Little House Big Plans – will then undergo radiotherapy.

The 50-year-old star admitted that doctors told her she has an 80% chance her cancer will be cured.

However, Sarah revealed that after losing her mum at such a young age, she was knew she was going to get her own cancer diagnosis one day.

have waited 40 years to hear those words. I knew I was going to hear it one day.

Her mother had breast cancer which spread to her brain and she died aged 39, when the star was 10.

Sarah said she had “a little bit of a breakdown” after being given the diagnosis.

“The nurse was so sweet and they were really nice to me but I thought, you don’t understand. I have waited 40 years to hear those words. I knew I was going to hear it one day,” she said.

Family history

Sarah’s grandmother also had breast cancer, so she is awaiting results of tests to see if the type she has is heriditary.

“If it is, then I think there’s a good argument to say that I should have a double mastectomy,” Sarah admitted.

Speaking about her family history, Sarah also admitted: “Because people like my mother died they did loads of research which means we’re now in a position where I won’t die. She died to make sure that I won’t die. So I’m going to live for both of us.”

