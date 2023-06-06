Sarah Beeny makes devastating confession about cancer diagnosis as she issues update

Sarah Beeny updated fans on her cancer battle as she appeared on This Morning today (June 6). Ahead of a new documentary, the Property Ladder presenter also made a devastating admission about her breast cancer diagnosis.

Sarah appeared on This Morning today, bearing the wonderful news that she has been given the all-clear.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson were delighted as she told them that she is feeling “really well”.

Sarah has finished breast cancer treatment (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Beeny health update

However Sarah said she prefers to use the phrase “end of treatment” to “all-clear”, explaining: “They don’t say you’re definitely fine, they say that’s the end of the treatment.”

The TV presenter was diagnosed with breast cancer last August. In an upcoming documentary, she has chronicled the gruelling journey that followed, which included six rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy.

The mother of four hopes that the programme will show how a cancer diagnosis can affect a whole family, not just the sick person themselves.

Sarah makes devastating confession

As well as sharing her happy news, Sarah also made a devastating admission about her initial cancer diagnosis. Having lost her own mother to breast cancer when she was just ten years old, Sarah said she had almost been waiting for the same to happen to her.

Sarah also made a sad admission on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

“It’s kind of the reason I’ve fitted so much into my life,” she confessed. “I kind of assumed when I got to 39 [the age that her mother died] that will be it and I got to 40 and was like ooh we’re still here.”

She went on, still more heartbreakingly: “They say ‘you’ve got breast cancer’ but what you hear is ‘what kind of coffin would you like?'”

Sarah therefore expressed how fortunate she was that her cancer had been picked up early and could be treated. In light of her story, she issued an important message to viewers.

“If you’ve got any suspicion of any lump, go and get it checked out. The earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcome,” she urged.

Sarah Beeny vs Cancer will air at 9pm on June 12 on Channel 4.

