Coleen Nolan reveals she has new partner a year after split: ‘I’ve never been happier’

Coleen Nolan has appeared to confirm that she has a new partner following her split from her ex.

The star shared the news on Tuesday’s edition of Loose Women (June 6). It comes after Coleen confirmed her split from ex Michael last summer.

On today’s programme, Coleen and her co-stars discussed compatibility in relationships and how long you should give the relationship if you’re having doubts.

Coleen appeared to confirm a new relationship today (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan new partner

The star explained that she used to move quickly in relationships. But now, she’s taking her time.

She said: “The person I’m with now, it has taken a longer time, I’m not used to someone loving me the way you do because I’ve never been with anyone who’s made me feel that 100 per cent.”

Coleen added: “I’ve met someone now who does [pay me compliments] and at first, it freaked me out. But now, over the last couple of years, I’ve said ‘just accept it and enjoy it.’ Now that I’ve truly opened myself up to it, I’ve never been happier.”

Coleen opened up to her co-stars (Credit: ITV)

It comes months after Coleen confirmed her split from her ex Michael. The pair seemed to be going from strength to strength, and Michael even made an appearance on Loose Women in January 2022.

A source had claimed to The Sun in July 2022: “Coleen and Michael were together for just over a year and while they were happy at first, the spark fizzled out in the end. They quietly broke up in April but have stayed close. She is looking forward to the future and possibly meeting someone new but there is no rush.”

A spokesperson for Coleen confirmed: “Coleen and Michael are no longer together but remain great friends and are on good terms.”

Coleen and Michael split last year (Credit: ITV)

Coleen’s sad confession about past relationships

Meanwhile, last November, Coleen opened up about her past relationships. At the time, she said: “I wear my heart on my sleeve, I love love, love being in love, I fell in love really quickly and then later on in life, the last three of four years, I’ve been single.

“I’ve always loved them more than they have loved me. I’ve always given too much, I’ve always excused their behaviour.”

She then added: “This time round, I met someone who loved me probably more than I’ve ever been loved, and I pushed him away a lot.” However, she didn’t name who she was talking about.

ED! has contacted reps for Coleen for comment.

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

