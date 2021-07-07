Sanditon season 2 is currently in production, ED! can confirm.

Fans of the period drama were left hanging after ITV chose not to pick up the romance for a second run.

But BritBox has saved the day.

Here’s everything we know so far about Sanditon series two.

Sanditon fans will get to see a second series of the period drama (Credit: ITV1)

Sanditon series two – what we know so far

When ITV failed to commission a second series of Sanditon, its loyal fans launched a campaign to save the show.

Luckily, BritBox and its American broadcaster, PBS Masterpiece, stepped in.

The streaming service confirmed they’ve agreed on a second and third series of the period drama.

The series based on Jane Austen’s unfinished novel WILL return.

The official Instagram account for BritBox has revealed a first glimpse at the Sanditon season two scripts.

It also confirmed production is currently underway.

Alongside a photo of the scripts, a message read: “Our journey back to Sanditon begins as the cast and crew gather for the first script read-through today!”

Writer Justin Young has taken over from season one lead writer Andrew Davies, who is back as executive producer.

He will also write several episodes.

What will happen in series two of Sanditon?

The official synopsis reads: “The drama will continue to follow the high-spirited and independent heroine Charlotte Heywood, as she returns to the picturesque coastal resort of Sanditon.

“Charlotte’s journey is one thread of an intricate tapestry of compelling stories full of intrigue, excitement, and romance.

“Against the backdrop of beautiful vistas, familiar faces return and new inhabitants are introduced…

“All of whom will be having adventures as joyous and surprising as the seaside town itself.”

When will series two start?

BritBox has not yet confirmed a start date for the period drama’s second series.

Fans can expect it to land on BritBox sometime in 2022.

Sanditon series two cast – who will star in the BritBox series?

Rose Williams returns as young heroine Charlotte Heywood.

Sadly, Theo James will not be returning to Sanditon as her love interest, Sidney Parker.

The pair ended badly when Sidney rejected Charlotte to marry for money.

There is the possibility that Sidney might be recast.

Or scriptwriters might introduce another leading man for Charlotte.

Theo James said: “Although I relished playing Sidney, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to.

“The broken fairytale-like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me.

“I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series.”

Theo is currently filming The Time Traveller’s Wife for HBO.

We’re expecting and hoping to see Anne Reid return as Lady Denham.

Kate Ashfield and Kris Marshall should also reprise their roles as Mary and Tom Parker.

Further casting is expected to be announced soon.

However, we do know that Jack Fox, who plays Edward Denham, is returning.

Sanditon will return without its main love interest Theo James as Sidney (Credit: ITV1)

What happened in series one?

The first eight episodes aired on ITV in August 2019.

Sanditon is a British historical drama series adapted by Andrew Davies from an unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen.

Rose Williams and Theo James starred as the leading roles.

Set during the Regency era, the plot followed the young and naive heroine as she navigated the new seaside resort of Sanditon.

Jane Austen completed only eleven chapters of the book before she died.

As a result of the unfinished nature of the novel, the original work was used for the majority of the first episode.

Andrew Davies then used the developed characters to complete the story.

In series one, a chance accident brought Charlotte Heywood to Sanditon, a seaside resort on the cusp of dramatic change.

Spirited and unconventional, Charlotte is initially keen to experience everything the town has to offer but is then shocked by its scheming and ambitious inhabitants and intrigued by the secrets they share.

When Charlotte is tactlessly forthright about the family of enthusiastic entrepreneur Tom Parker, she immediately clashes with his handsome but wild younger brother Sidney.

Amidst the rival suitors and unexpected danger, Charlotte and Sidney see past each other’s flaws and find love.

Where is Sanditon filmed?

Filmmakers shot many of Sanditon’s scenes in Somerset.

Locations included the seaside towns of Clevedon, Brean and Weston-super-Mare.

Dyrham Park near Bath, Somerset was the location for Sanditon House.

The bridge at Iford Manor was used in the first episode.

Most of the interior filming was on interior and exterior sets built at The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol.

ITV axed Sanditon after one series, but BritBox has saved the day (Credit: ITV1)

How can I watch Sanditon series one?

Viewers can watch series one of Sanditon on Britbox.

The entire eight episodes are streaming now.

Did you enjoy series one of Sanditon? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.