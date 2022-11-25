The ultimate Sam Ryder profile: Does he have a girlfriend, how old is he, and where’s he from?

Sam Ryder was THE face – and voice! – of 2022 after winning Eurovision, but does he have a girlfriend, and where’s he from?

Sam is a singer-songwriter, who became an internet sensation on TikTok.

Of course, he flew to fame – pun totally intended – when he performed Space Man at Eurovision 2022.

After years of bitterly miserable nil points, Sam came 2nd and gained his place in the British hearts and the history books!

So, who is the famous Eurovision singer, and does he have a girlfriend?

Singer Sam Ryder decided to pursue a career in music after attending a Sum 41 concert (Credit: BBC)

Who is Sam Ryder?

Sam Ryder is a singer-songwriter who has worked in the music industry since 2009.

He’s spent the majority of his adult life touring the world and performing live with bands including The Morning After, Blessed by a Broken Heart, and Close Your Eyes.

Sam decided to pursue a career in music after seeing the Canadian rock band Sum 41 live in concert when he was just 11 years old.

Talking to the Sun, he said: “Me and my friends went to see Sum 41 when we were in year 7, and that really fired us up.

“We wrote a ’10-step plan to getting signed’ in the back of our science books and everything.”

He was also a big fan of Eurovision and has memories of watching the contest with his family.

In 2020, the singer rose to fame through TikTok after posting music covers during the first UK lockdown of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He then got to live out his dream when he was chosen to represent the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022.

With his hit song Space Man, Sam finished first with the jury vote and second overall to the Ukraine.

Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve

Sam will be hosting BBC One‘s New Year’s Eve concert this year, called Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve.

The concert will be broadcast on either side of the midnight celebrations on New Year’s Eve.

Sam announced the exciting news during an interview on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.

He revealed: “I can’t think of a better way to round off 2022 than singing some of my favourite songs with some very special guests.

“It’s been such an incredible 12 months full of fabulous blessings thanks to fabulous people.

“I’m so excited to bring in 2023 with you! As always, thank you for the opportunity!”

Sam Ryder is dating Lois Gaskin-Barber (Credit: BBC)

How old is Sam Ryder?

Sam Ryder was born on June 25 1989.

This means that he is currently 33 years old.

Where is Sam Ryder from?

Sam Ryder grew up in Chelmsford, Essex, with his family, and attended St John Payne Catholic School.

Sam’s father, Keith Robinson is a carpenter and his mother, Geraldine, is a dental assistant.

In an interview with Capital, he revealed that he once worked in construction with his dad and helped build Wembley Stadium.

He also has two elder sisters, Katie and Natalie.

Does Sam Ryder have a girlfriend?

Sam Ryder is in a long-term relationship with his partner Lois Gaskin-Barber.

The pair support each other in all their endeavours and they’ve both been posting photos together on their Instagram.

In 2017, he couple launched Lone Wolves Organic Juice Bar together in Coggeshall, Essex.

However, they eventually closed it two years later.

Lucy Long, who now runs the cafe that replaced it, said: “They were a pair of hippies.

“With Sam you always felt as if you were among friends. He is horizontal, that man, he is so chilled.”

Sam Ryder performed original song Space Man at Eurovision (Credit: BBC)

How did Sam Ryder become famous?

During the first lockdown, Sam Ryder went viral on TikTok after he posted videos of himself singing covers in his mum’s kitchen.

His powerful voice even managed to grab the attention of superstars such as Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys.

By the end of 2020, Sam became the most-followed UK artist on the platform with 12.7 million followers.

He was then signed to Parlophone record label, and released a debut EP called The Sun’s Gonna Rise.

But it was Sam’s Eurovision performance of the song Space Man that turned him into a European sensation.

During his big performance, Sam lit up the room in his glittering, flared suit as he sang the super-catchy song.

Sam was at the top of the Eurovision leader board following the jury vote, but he only came second overall.

Talking about the competition, Sam said: “I didn’t get involved in this with any expectation. I started out singing Britney Spears in my mum’s kitchen as high as I could. I had no idea that it would snowball.

“Everyone was a credit to themselves and a credit to what Eurovision is all about – unity, peace, love, togetherness, inclusivity and expression.”

What is Sam Ryder’s song Space Man about?

Sam Ryder performed the original song, Space Man, at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022.

But what is the meaning behind the hit track?

Sam’s upbeat song is about an astronaut travelling into space, looking down at the world.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Sam also said: “For me, it’s about appreciating and realising the things you have in your life that are already absolute treasures that you love.

“We spend so much of our life going so far away from that in search of life.

“We think we only want to get there and then look back and go ‘Jesus, it was there all along’.”

Does Sam Ryder write his own songs?

Sam Ryder does write his own songs.

The Eurovision Song Contest hit Space Man was co-written by Sam.

He worked alongside Wales-based singer/songwriter Amy Wadge, who has won a Grammy for Thinking Out Loud which she co-wrote with Ed Sheeran.

Max Wolfgang also helped write the song.

After singing covers on TikTok – including Sia, Adele and Lady Gaga songs – Sam is now working on his own songs.

His debut single Whirlwind was released on 23 February 2021.

However, it was written and produced by Jamie Hartman.

How tall is Sam Ryder?

Sam Ryder is reportedly 5 foot 10 inches.

That’s 177.8 metres.

What’s his net worth?

A year ago, most of us had not yet heard of Sam Ryder.

But, ever since Eurovision in May 2022, he has accumulated quite a fortune.

According to Sportskeeda, his net worth is between £600,000 and £2.6m – which is quite a leap.

However, Gossip Gist reports he is worth around £1.6million, which sounds about right to us!

Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve will air on BBC One on New Year’s Eve.

