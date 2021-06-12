As Sam Matterface joins the Euros 2021 reporting for ITV Sport this year – we take a look at his media career.

The radio host has transitioned into television commentating in recent years.

And he even commentates on ITV’s Dancing on Ice now.

So how did he get into the business? How old is he? And is he married?

We answer the following and more below…

Sam Matterface is talking all things Euros on talkSport (Credit: talkSport)

Who is Sam Matterface?

Sam is known for being a sports presenter, host and commentator.

He has worked across various radio stations and television channels throughout his media career.

Currently he is a lead football commentator for ITV Sport, a talkSport host and a commentator for Dancing on Ice.

He’s also currently hosting the podcast series Euro Gameday along with Alex Crook on behalf of talkSport.

How old is Sam Matterface?

Sam Matterface is 43.

He was born on April 21, 1978, in Dartford, Kent.

Sam is a top football and sports commentator (Credit: YouTube)

Is Sam Matterface married?

Sam is married to his second wife, Stef Matterface.

The couple married in 2018 but not much is known about Stef. She is not believed to work in the media.

However, his first wife, Natalie Sawyer, is a former Sky Sports News presenter and podcaster.

She’s a former colleague of Sam and they divorced in 2014.

They share a son together, called Sawyer, who as of 2021 is around 11-years-old.

When did Sam get his first big break?

Sam started out as a volunteer at a hospital radio.

This helped land him several jobs at local radios.

And he got his first major break in 2007 when he joined Sky as a Sky Sports Presenter.

When did he join ITV Sports?

Sam has provided sports commentating for ITV for several years now.

But he took over from Clive Tyldesley as ITV Sport’s lead football commentator in 2020.

There was some public uproar at the time when Clive announced his departure.

Some football fans on Twitter even accused ITV of ageism.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Sam said he has tremendous respect for Clive.

And he can only hope he lives up to his legendary status.

Sam said: “We should appreciate the people who have done those jobs for so long, their longevity, their experience and their craft and I know I have to try and live up to that expectation and I know I have to work incredibly hard to succeed and I will do that because I am not afraid of it and I want to do it.



“I hope I am good enough to do it. I have to take advice from others who have been doing it longer than me.”

What football team does Sam Matterface support?

Sam is a huge fan and supporter of Chelsea FC.

When did Sam Matterface join Dancing on Ice?

Sam first started commentating for Dancing on Ice on TV in 2018.

He replaced broadcaster Matt Chapman, who apparently quit after just one episode.

An ITV source told The Sun at the time that they were delighted Sam was able to fill Matt’s boots so quickly.

The insider claimed: “Sam is a talented commentator.

“There’s a certain art when it comes to radio commentary – so he’s more than qualified.

“He was the natural presenter and he’s got a face not just for radio.”

Sam Matterface is the ‘voice’ of ITV Sport football (Credit: ITV)

Where can I listen to Sam Matterface talk Euros?

Sam Matterface will be talking all things Euros 2021 on ITV Sport and on sportRadio.

