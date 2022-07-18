Sally Carman ticks off Alan Halsall after jibe at Corrie co-star husband Joe Duttine: ‘Not cool’

Sally Carman ticked off Alan Halsall after he insulted her Corrie co-star husband Joe Duttine on Instagram over the weekend.

Joe and Sally tied the knot over the weekend after getting engaged in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sally Carman (@sally_carman__)

Sally Carman’s Instagram

The Coronation Street star took to Instagram yesterday to share a sweet snap of her husband with her 135k followers.

In the candid photo, Joe is relaxing outside a cafe in the sun, seemingly in Italy where they are on honeymoon.

Read more: Sally Carman gushes over ‘fit husband’ Joe Duttine as they enjoy honeymoon

The 52-year-old is wearing a white shirt and a cap as he watches something in the distance.

“Fit husband,” Sally captioned the snap.

There were plenty of lovely comments from Sally’s friends and followers. However, a certain Alan Halsall was less complimentary of Sally’s “fit” new husband.

Sally and Joe met on set (Credit: ITV)

Sally Carman hits back at Alan Halsall

Alan took the comment section and joked at his co-star, Joe.

“Wrong vowel,” he quipped.

Sally saw the funny side, of course but, as she squawked, she couldn’t let Alan’s comment slide.

“Just squawked very loudly Al, not cool,” she replied.

Thankfully for Sally (and Joe), other followers were much kinder.

“Feels good to say “husband’ doesn’t it? May you never lose that feeling. Have a wonderful honeymoon,” one of her followers said.

“He has no idea how luck he is #Punching,” another said.

“Congratulations to you both – enjoy your honeymoon,” a third wrote.

Sally hit back at Alan (Credit: ITV)

Sally and Joe tie the knot

Joe and Sally finally got married this weekend after being engaged for two years.

The couple met on the set of Corrie and began dating in 2018. They then moved in together towards the end of 2019.

They got engaged in 2020 and were going to be getting married in Christmas 2022.

Read more: Does This Morning host Phillip Schofield have a new partner? What’s his net worth?

Sally uploaded a picture of herself and Joe kissing under a balloon arch over the weekend.

“We did,” she captioned the picture. “Sending [love heart] to a gorgeous couple,” Alan wrote.

“Omg look at you two!!! Congrats you gorgeous humans,” another follower then commented.

Additionally, a third commented saying: “Omg!!!- CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!! Amazing news!!!!”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.