Saira Khan claims William and Kate are ‘saviours’ of the royal family amid Prince Andrew scandal

Saira Khan said Prince William and Kate Middleton are the "saviours" of the royal family on Loose Women today.

The panel were discussing the ongoing scandal surrounding Prince Andrew's relationship with late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Saira praised the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their work throughout lockdown.

Saira Khan said Prince William and Kate Middleton are the "saviours" of the royal family (Credit: ITV)

What did Saira say?

The star said: "At the end of the day, they are a family like everybody else and you have embarrassing members of your family don't you?

I think the saviour of the royal family in my eyes is Kate and Wills.

"I think there's also been speculation why part of the reason Meghan and Harry have left that family is because of all of this shoddy behaviour going on with Andrew."

However, Denise Welch cut in: "And bullying from the mainstream media which Andrew has not had in any degree like Meghan and Harry."

Saira praised William and Kate's work during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Saira continued: "If I had a member of my family who was behaving like that, I would want to distance myself.

"I would not want my child growing up in a household that's connected with that kind of thing.

'William and Kate are the saviour'

"But have I lost respect for them? Actually, I think the saviour of the royal family in my eyes is Kate and Wills."

She added: "I've seen their behaviour, what they've been doing for the NHS all throughout lockdown.

Saira said Prince Andrew is a "disgrace" (Credit: ITV)

"They've really gone out of their way and I really think they're the saviour.

"It's for them I respect the royal family and I do respect the Queen."

In conclusion, Saira said: "My opinion on Prince Andrew, I think he's a disgrace."

Meanwhile, Denise also shared her thoughts on Prince Andrew.

Denise said she feels sorry for Andrew's daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: "The minute he flew to America to spend time with a convicted child abuser and made those ridiculous excuses to why he had to go, that to me was the end of Prince Andrew.

"I feel terribly sorry for his daughters."

