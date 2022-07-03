Rylan Clark issues statement over mum’s health after Celebrity Gogglebox appearance sparks concern

Rylan Clark has issued an update to fans concerned for his mum Linda’s health after their appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday.

The TV and radio personality appears on the telly watching show alongside his mum most weeks.

However, this Friday (July 1) some viewers were left concerned about Linda.

Rylan and Linda love being part of Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

What was wrong with Rylan Clark’s mum on Celebrity Gogglebox?

She was seen with a drip in her arm.

Rylan has now explained on Twitter exactly what was going on and reassured fans Linda is okay.

“Had a lot of people ask, Mum is fine, she has a tpn line for a feed… to do with her Crohn’s. V normal. Thanks for asking,” he told them

Had a lot of people ask, mum is fine, she has a tpn line for a feed… to do with her crohns . V normal. Thanks for asking xx https://t.co/UFezuVHKzp — R Y L A N (@Rylan) July 2, 2022

As a result of her Crohn’s Linda, 69, has reportedly undergone three major bowel operations that have left her with a stoma bag.

She has suffered with the chronic disease since she was 30 and has endured pain that has left her in tears.

Speaking last month with OK! magazine, Linda revealed there is only 70 cm of her bowel remaining.

“I’m not well a lot of the time. I have nurses come round every morning and evening to give me a special feed.”

Thankfully, following her surgeries, Linda is no longer in constant pain.

But she revealed how food ‘goes straight through’ and she has to empty her stoma immediately when she drinks.

Linda continued: “My life is in the bathroom. I’ve got a line in me now – I don’t know how long it will be until the doctors can’t do any more. There’s too much going on in there.

“I feel alright, but I get down because I can’t go out and I can’t do what I want to do.”

They’re back for this series of Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: ITV)

Rylan misses Gogglebox filming

Rylan and Linda missed Gogglebox filming previously after claims Linda wasn’t well.

But they revealed during an appearance on This Morning last month that it wasn’t Linda’s health that had been the problem.

“It was actually me that wasn’t too well,” he admitted adding that Linda had taken the blame for it because she was such a brilliant mum.

Rylan and Linda are firm Gogglebox fan favourites and have been inundated with offers for other television opportunities.

Back in 2020 Rylan told the Daily Star: “We’ve been offered hundreds of things. We got asked to do a travel show and the chance to go here and go there.

“It would be hilarious, but she’s just not well enough to do it.

“Gogglebox is enough for us.”

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4, Fridays, at 9pm.

