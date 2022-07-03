Rylan and Linda Clark
TV

Rylan Clark issues statement over mum’s health after Celebrity Gogglebox appearance sparks concern

Rylan and his mum were on the sofa on Friday

By Carena Crawford

Rylan Clark has issued an update to fans concerned for his mum Linda’s health after their appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox on Friday.

The TV and radio personality appears on the telly watching show alongside his mum most weeks.

However, this Friday (July 1) some viewers were left concerned about Linda.

Read more: John Whaite leaves Rylan flustered by dropping Celebrity Gogglebox show secret

Rylan points the remote at the telly as his mum smiles on the sofa on Celebrity Gogglebox
Rylan and Linda love being part of Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

What was wrong with Rylan Clark’s mum on Celebrity Gogglebox?

She was seen with a drip in her arm.

Rylan has now explained on Twitter exactly what was going on and reassured fans Linda is okay.

“Had a lot of people ask, Mum is fine, she has a tpn line for a feed… to do with her Crohn’s. V normal. Thanks for asking,” he told them

As a result of her Crohn’s Linda, 69, has reportedly undergone three major bowel operations that have left her with a stoma bag.

She has suffered with the chronic disease since she was 30 and has endured pain that has left her in tears.

Speaking last month with OK! magazine, Linda revealed there is only 70 cm of her bowel remaining.

“I’m not well a lot of the time. I have nurses come round every morning and evening to give me a special feed.”

Thankfully, following her surgeries, Linda is no longer in constant pain.

But she revealed how food ‘goes straight through’ and she has to empty her stoma immediately when she drinks.

Linda continued: “My life is in the bathroom. I’ve got a line in me now – I don’t know how long it will be until the doctors can’t do any more. There’s too much going on in there.

“I feel alright, but I get down because I can’t go out and I can’t do what I want to do.”

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox fans all saying the same thing about Paul Sinha and his husband

Rylan and Linda Clark smile on the This Morning sofa
They’re back for this series of Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: ITV)

Rylan misses Gogglebox filming

Rylan and Linda missed Gogglebox filming previously after claims Linda wasn’t well.

But they revealed during an appearance on This Morning last month that it wasn’t Linda’s health that had been the problem.

“It was actually me that wasn’t too well,” he admitted adding that Linda had taken the blame for it because she was such a brilliant mum.

Rylan and Linda are firm Gogglebox fan favourites and have been inundated with offers for other television opportunities.

Back in 2020 Rylan told the Daily Star: “We’ve been offered hundreds of things. We got asked to do a travel show and the chance to go here and go there.

“It would be hilarious, but she’s just not well enough to do it.

“Gogglebox is enough for us.”

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4, Fridays, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Cliff Richard smiles at Wimbledon as Sue Barker speaks into a microphone
Cliff Richard divides Wimbledon viewers with his singing
Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow Natalie
Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow viewers call out ‘ringer’ as they instantly recognise contestant
Naga Munchetty wearing green dress on BBC Breakfast
BBC Breakfast viewers’ same plea to Naga Munchetty over appearance
coronation street kimberly hart simpson comp
Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson reveals terrifying cancer scare
Alan Carr and Michael Barrymore
Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow fans demand return of Michael Barrymore
Matt Willis makes shock confession about marriage to TV presenter Emma