Rylan Clark sends Big Brother fans into frenzy with cryptic photo

Rylan Clark sent Big Brother fans wild with a cheeky selfie with a legend from the show earlier today (Wednesday, December 14).

The snap, as expected, started speculation that the 33-year-old will be involved in the upcoming ITV reboot next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYLAN (@rylan)

Rylan Clark sparks Big Brother reunion speculation

Rylan took to Instagram earlier today to share a cheeky snap with fans.

In a post for his 1.6 million followers to see, Rylan posed for a selfie with a Big Brother legend.

The legend in question is Davina McCall.

Davina, of course, hosted Big Brother between 2001 and 2010 when it used to be on Channel 4.

She also hosted the celebrity version of the show between 2001 and 2010.

Meanwhile, Rylan, of course, won Celebrity Big Brother back in 2013, before going on to host its spin-off show from 2013 until 2018.

Ever since Big Brother was taken off Channel 5 back in 2018, Rylan has been very public about his desire for the show to come back.

Since it was announced that Big Brother would be returning to tv on ITV2 next year, fans have been speculating whether Rylan will return with it.

This photo, simply captioned with three dots, will add further fuel to speculation.

Is Rylan coming back to Big Brother? (Credit: Channel 5)

Fans of Rylan Clark go wild

The comment section of Rylan’s photo was full of Big Brother fans excitedly speculating and begging for Rylan and Davina to return to the show.

“PLEASE BE DOING BIG BROTHER TOGETHER!!” one fan commented.

“WHAT DOES IT MEAN [eye emoji],” another wrote.

“PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS WHAT I THINK?! You 2 presenting BB!!” a third said.

“Pls be Big Brother,” another follower begged.

“The amount of tease here is off the scale, two big brother legends,” a fifth wrote.

However, one fan wasn’t convinced.

“Ha ha loving how everyone thinks it’s a BB reunion! Sorry to disappoint but they are doing a corporate event. Although who knows!!!” they said.

Rylan had fans concerned recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rylan’s post gets fans talking

This isn’t the first post by Rylan’s that had fans talking recently.

Just last week, the star posted a number of images on his Instagram that had his fans worried.

The star took to Instagram last week to announce some exciting news with his followers.

“I became Beauty Editor for @stylistmagazine 600th issue. Check out the latest edition now,” he captioned the post.

The post in question contained three pictures of Rylan, in a white shirt, posing with pomegranates.

Viewers were excited for the star, but many were worried about him getting pomegranate juice on his white top!

“Am I the only one worried about how those stains are going to wash out that white jumper,” one fan commented.

“Oh, you’re so brave! White on pomegranates is super courageous,” another said.

“That white top and red fruit is giving me anxiety. Hope you’ve got some Vanish,” a third wrote.

Read more: It Takes Two: Rylan Clark sparks fear among fans as he takes time out of TV role

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.