Rylan Clark shared some very exciting news with his 1.6 million Instagram followers earlier today (Tuesday, December 6).

However, rather than be excited for him, some followers expressed concern over what was going on in the photos he uploaded to announce the news.

Rylan’s followers had similar concerns (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark shares exciting news on Instagram

Earlier today, Rylan took to Instagram to share some exciting news.

The 34-year-old presenter announced to his followers that he is the beauty editor for Stylist Magazine’s 600th issue.

The star uploaded three pictures to announce the news.

In the first picture, Rylan, wearing a white jumper, can be seen resting his head on his arms on a table full of pomegranates.

In the second, Rylan can be seen with his head tilted up as he squeezes the pomegranate. Juice runs down his hand.

In the third, he wears a crown of pomegranates and pinecones.

“I became Beauty Editor for @stylistmagazine 600th issue. Check out the latest edition now,” he captioned the post.

Fans were excited for him, but had some concerns about what was going on in the photos.

Rylan’s fans express concern

Followers of the star all had a very similar concern about Rylan’s photos – that he was going to get pomegranate juice on his white jumper!

“Am I the only one worried about how those stains are going to wash out that white jumper,” one of his followers commented.

“I am literally having a nosebleed just thinking about it,” another joked.

“Tbh the white top being so close to the pomegranate is giving me anxiety,” a third wrote.

“OMG those stains will never come out…. Great photo though,” another said.

“Oh, you’re so brave! White on pomegranates is super courageous,” a fifth commented.

“That white top and red fruit is giving me anxiety. Hope you’ve got some Vanish,” another wrote.

Rylan’s absence sparked fans’ fears (Credit: BBC)

Rylan Clark’s absence sparks fan fears

The presenter’s Instagram post comes not long after his absence from It Takes Two sparked fan fears.

Rylan usually hosts It Takes Two show Mondays through to Wednesdays.

However, last week, the star was nowhere to be seen on the show in his usual presenting slots.

Janette Manrara replaced him on the show instead.

“Your eyes are not deceiving you. Rylan has not shrunk it is me, Janette, and I am going to be with you all this week up until Thursday,” she said.

Fans were missing the star though, with some worried about where he was.

“Why isn’t @Rylan on #ItTakesTwo this week?” one viewer tweeted.

“@Rylan Where are you?! #ItTakesTwo,” another wrote.

“Okay, not cool. Where is Rylan? I’m worried,” a third tweeted.

However, the star was back hosting the show this week.

Read more: Rylan Clark makes heartbreaking admission about marriage split

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.