Rylan Clark left It Takes Two viewers concerned last night (November 280 after he failed to present the BBC Two spin-off series.

Rylan was replaced by his co-host Janette Manrara on Monday night’s live episode of It Takes Two.

The former X Factor star usually presents the show on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

However, Janette, who hosts on Wednesdays and Thursdays, told viewers she would be replacing him on Monday and Tuesday this week.

It Takes Two viewers show concern for Rylan Clark

When she opened last night’s show, Janette told viewers: “Your eyes are not deceiving you.

“Rylan has not shrunk it is me, Janette, and I am going to be with you all this week up until Thursday.”

Viewers rushed to Twitter to share their disappointment and reveal their concerns for Rylan.

“Why isn’t @Rylan on #ItTakesTwo this week?” said one fan.

A second tweeted: “Where’s Rylan?”

“@Rylan Where are you?! #ItTakesTwo,” asked a third viewer.

“Okay, not cool. Where is Rylan? I’m worried,” said another.

Why isn’t Rylan presenting It Takes Two this week?

Rylan signed off of Friday’s show (November 25) and told fans Janette would be covering some of his days this week.

He told viewers: “Janette is going to have an exclusive with the latest couple to leave the competition on Monday.

“I’m gonna be back here next Friday with another Friday panel.”

The presenter didn’t reveal why he was taking time out, and hasn’t revealed where he is on social media.

Rylan has had a rough few months following his split (Credit: Splashnews)

TV star Rylan on his recent split

Meanwhile, the beloved This Morning star has had quite the year.

It’s been a tough period for the star, who recently opened up about divorcing his ex-husband.

During a recent appearance on Shopping With Keith Lemon, Rylan opened up about the split and the effects it had on him.

“I’m still going through it,” he said of his divorce. “It’s not been easy, horrendous. I got ill.”

He then continued, saying: “I went down to about nine stone and I’m six foot four.

“I couldn’t eat. I didn’t talk for a couple of weeks – which I know some people would be happy to hear.”

“It was a major shock, everything changed, and now I’m glad I’ve been to like the worst place I could have been because now I know I can never let myself get like that again.”

Rylan also offered advice to those going through something similar in their personal lives.

“Try and talk, try and go about your day and stuff like that,” he said.

“I couldn’t. It got so bad that I couldn’t be at home I had to go somewhere else.”

The It Takes Two star then spoke about his return to TV following his breakdown.

“For the first time in 10 years I remember hearing the count in my ear, it was Strictly, and it was going ‘5, 4, 3…’ and I just thought am I ready?” he said.

“In that three seconds before going back on the air, I thought am I ready to be back at work?’ And by then it was too late. Sometimes you need to do that. And I was ready.”

