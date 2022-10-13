Rylan Clark makes heartbreaking admission about marriage split

Rylan Clark made a heartbreaking admission about his “horrendous” marriage split recently, confessing he couldn’t eat or speak for weeks after.

The 33-year-old made the sad confessions during a chat on Shopping With Keith Lemon recently.

Rylan made the confession to Keith Lemon recently (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark makes heartbreaking admission

Back in June last year, Rylan and his husband, Dan Neal, split up after five years of marriage.

Following the split, Rylan took time off work, later admitting that it had had a hugely detrimental effect on his mental health.

During a recent appearance on Shopping With Keith Lemon, Rylan opened up about the split and the effects it had on him.

“I’m still going through it,” he said of his divorce.

“It’s not been easy, horrendous. I got ill,” he continued.

He then continued, saying: “I went down to about nine stone and I’m six foot four.

“I couldn’t eat. I didn’t talk for a couple of weeks – which I know some people would be happy to hear.”

Rylan and Dan split last year (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark talks about split

The star then continued, saying: “It was a major shock, everything changed, and now I’m glad I’ve been to like the worst place I could have been because now I know I can never let myself get like that again.”

Rylan then offered advice to those going through something similar.

“Try and talk, try and go about your day and stuff like that,” he said.

“I couldn’t. It got so bad that I couldn’t be at home I had to go somewhere else.”

The It Takes Two star then spoke about his return to TV following his breakdown.

“For the first time in 10 years I remember hearing the count in my ear, it was Strictly, and it was going ‘5,4..’ and I just thought ‘am I ready?’,” he said.

“In that three seconds before going back on the air, I thought ‘am I ready to be back at work?’. And by then it was too late. Sometimes you need to do that. And I was ready.”

Rylan got emotional on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Rylan gets emotional

During an appearance on Lorraine at the end of September, Rylan broke down in tears after a “tough year”.

The former X Factor star was on the show to discuss his new book, Ten: The Decade That Changed My Future.

During the show, Lorraine aired a video montage of some of Rylan’s pals congratulating him on the release of his new book.

Some of those who sent Rylan a message included Janette Manrara, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ruth Langsford.

The star became emotional during the segment and could be seen wiping away tears.

“That’s really lovely, thank you. I’ve not cried in one interview yet! You’re all out of order,” he said.

“No, it’s so lovely. Look, if you treat people right they stick with you,” he continued.

