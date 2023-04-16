Rylan Clark has revealed the real reason he quit Strictly spin-off It Takes Two amid rumours he could host Big Brother.

The TV favourite has presented the show alongside Janette Manrara and Zoe Ball for the last four years. But the former X Factor star and Celeb Big Brother winner announced he was leaving last week.

And now, speaking on his BBC Radio 2 show, he told fans exactly why.

On Saturday (April 15), he said: “So I just want to say publicly to all the Strictly family, I love you dearly for the last four years.

“Can I just confirm please as well, I’m seeing all the rumours. Please carry on with your rumours, I ain’t going anywhere darling.

“It was just my time to say thank you and you know, go, and I don’t know, sit indoors in my pyjamas for a bit.”

He announced his departure on Instagram last week.

The post read: “After four fantastic years it’s time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two.

“I’ve had the best time hosting alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

“I’ve been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me.

“Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart… and my dancing feet.”

Janette Manrara on Rylan’s exit

Former co-host Janette, who is pregnant with her first baby, replied to the post.

She wrote: “I’ll miss you so much my TV hubby,” adding a crying emoji alongside a heart emoji.

Janette has already confirmed she would remain on the show.

When asked on Lorraine, if she is still doing It Takes Two, Janette said: “Yes, yes. Rylan and I are the perfect match, I love Rylan. He’s become such a great friend and we have so much fun doing the show together.”

