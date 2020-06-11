Rylan Clark-Neal accepts Lorraine Kelly's live TV apology

TV's Lorraine Kelly apologised to Rylan Clark-Neal for making a blunder about his new show.

Rylan is fronting a new makeover series called You Are What You Wear, which starts at 8pm tonight (June 11).

He appeared on Thursday's Good Morning Britain to discuss his upcoming series with Lorraine.

Lorraine Kelly apologised to Rylan Clark-Neal for getting the name of his new show wrong (Credit: ITV)

However, Lorraine spoke about getting Rylan's new show mixed up with What Not To Wear, which was hosted by Trinny Woodall and Susannah Constantine.

At the end of the interview, Lorraine apologised to Rylan.

What did she say?

She said: "I'm very sorry for mixing you up with Trinny and Susannah."

Lorraine confused the show with Trinny and Susannah's show (Credit: YouTube)

Rylan replied: "Oh don't be so... don't you dare apologise to me, the queen of daytime TV."

Meanwhile, Rylan's new show will feature people getting makeovers from his team of stylists.

Participants will stand in a fitting room with a big mirror and open up about their insecurities to Rylan, according to the BBC.

Behind the scenes, Rylan's team of five stylists are watching and debate over who gets the chance to dress the client.

A mirror then slides back and reveals who will take on the challenge.

Rylan's new makeover show will begin tonight (Credit: BBC)

That stylist will then use high street, designer and vintage clothing to create the ideal style for them.

When their makeovers are complete, each customer will return to the mirror room with Rylan, where they will see their new look for the first time and reflect on what they see.

Rylan said of the show: "I'm thrilled to be fronting a new series.

"I can't wait to help people from all walks of life find their sense of style and be proud of what they see when they look in the mirror."

You Are What You Wear starts on BBC One, tonight, at 8pm.

