Rylan Clark’s mum Linda’s heartbreaking confession on health battle

Rylan Clark and his mum Linda are two of the most beloved couch potato critics on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Viewers adore the Essex duo for their scathing and witty remarks… and the occasional, even more hilarious, misunderstanding about what’s on the box.

But even though Rylan and Linda are delights to watch, both have suffered struggles away from the cameras.

Recently, Linda – who lives with Crohn’s disease – opened up about her health battle and explained why it can ‘get her down’.

Linda, 69, has reportedly undergone three major bowel operations that have left her with a stoma bag.

She has suffered with the chronic disease since she was 30 and has endured pain that has left her in tears.

Speaking earlier this month with OK! magazine, the much-loved mum also revealed there is only 70 cm of her bowel remaining.

Linda told the publication: “I’m not well a lot of the time. I have nurses come round every morning and evening to give me a special feed.”

Impact of Linda’s ops

Thankfully, following her surgeries, Linda is no longer in constant pain.

But she revealed how food ‘goes straight through’ and she has to empty her stoma immediately when she drinks.

She fears medics may not be able to help any more than they already have if she needs further attention in the future.

I get down because I can’t go out and I can’t do what I want to do.

And that leaves her despondent as it restricts so much of her everyday life.

Linda continued: “My life is in the bathroom. I’ve got a line in me now – I don’t know how long it will be until the doctors can’t do any more. There’s too much going on in there.

“I feel alright, but I get down because I can’t go out and I can’t do what I want to do.”

