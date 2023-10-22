Ryan Thomas admits he ‘can’t cry any more’ as he makes plea over brother Adam on Strictly

Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas has issued an emotional plea over brother Adam and his Strictly journey.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the actor spoke of how proud he is of his little brother – and jokingly begged viewers to vote Adam out of the competition!

In last night’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing (which aired Saturday, October 21), Adam and pro dance partner Luba Mushtuk performed a Couple’s Choice to a Backstreet Boys medley. This scored them both 32 points.

Adam and Luba performed an explosive Backstreet Boys medley last night (Credit: BBC)

Ryan Thomas issues emotional plea to Strictly fans: ‘vote Adam out tonight’

Posting on his Instagram account after the episode aired, Ryan shared a picture of himself as a toddler, hugging baby brothers Adam and Scott. In the accompanying caption, Ryan jokingly begged viewers to eliminate his brother from the competition.

Please if you can vote Adam out tonight. I can’t cry anymore over this show!

“We are beyond proud!!! Please if you can vote Adam out tonight. I can’t cry anymore over this show! We just want our bother home! Thanks @bbcstrictly it’s been emotional,” Ryan joked.

‘He’s a credit to you,’ say soap co-stars

In the comments below the post, Ryan’s Corrie co-star Samia Longchambon – who plays Maria Connor on the soap – wrote: “Scott on the left Adam on the right.. not changed.”

“That’s exactly what I was thinking,” laughed Leanne Battersby actress Jane Danson.

“He’s a credit to you lad. You all are to each other. What a family and what a bond,” said former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.

Meanwhile, Adam’s dance partner, Luba, shared three heart emojis.

Could Adam pip current favourite Bobby Brazier to the post? (Credit: BBC)

Adam Thomas emerges as Strictly favourite as competition heats up

Earlier this week, Adam was tipped to take home the Strictly trophy when the competition ends. Although EastEnders star Bobby Brazier is currently favourite to win, Adam may also be one to watch.

“When having a flutter on this year’s show, looking at the historical data of previous winners is worth considering, despite the bookmaker’s prediction. EastEnders star Bobby Brazier is the current favourite at 7/2, but after last year’s Supercomputer success, punters may want to look toward actor Adam Thomas at 26/1 – that’s very good value,” a spokesperson for online casino Mybettingsites.co.uk said.

The Strictly results show airs tonight from 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

