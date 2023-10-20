Shock new favourite to be crowned Strictly winner emerges as Bobby Brazier and Nigel Harman dealt blow

One Strictly 2023 contestant has emerged as the new favourite to take the crown in this year’s competition.

Last series finished with Hamza Yassin lifting up the Strictly trophy. Now, MyBettingSites.co.uk has predicted who will win the show this year.

Hamza Yassin was predicted to win the show last year (Credit: Lorraine)

Who will win Strictly 2023?

After some research, the site revealed they had correctly predicted outsider Hamza Yassin would win Strictly 2022. They mentioned that the 33-year-old embodied “traits” of every ballroom dancer, who had won for the past 20 seasons.

A spokesperson for MyBettingSites.co.uk said: “After the Supercomputer correctly predicted Hamza Yassin to win the show last year, we felt it was necessary to bring it back in 2023.”

They added that while Bobby Brazier is the current favourite to win among many bookies, it would be ideal to look toward actor Adam Thomas – who they say has a fair chance of winning too. This year they have predicted that actor Adam, 34, will win.

TV presenters came sixth in the race to win on Strictly

The spokesperson also said: “When having a flutter on this year’s show, looking at the historical data of previous winners is worth considering, despite the bookmaker’s prediction. EastEnders star Bobby Brazier is the current favourite at 7/2, but after last year’s Supercomputer success, punters may want to look toward actor Adam Thomas at 26/1 – that’s very good value.”

Meanwhile, it’s been revealed how well each type of celebrity does in the competiton.

TV presenters seem to do well when on Strictly. Ore Oduba and Natasha Kaplinsky have won the show in the past.

This year, former newsreader, Angela Rippon, 78, will be the oldest winner in Strictly history if she bags the trophy.

Sports stars, on the other hand, came in third position when it comes to winning the show. Former Olympian Louis Smith and ex-cricketers Mark Ramprakash and Darren Gough have bagged the trophy in past years. In fact, Louis Smith was also the youngest star to win the show, bagging the Glitterball trophy at just 23 years old.

However, his record could be at risk if Bobby, 20, has anything to do with it!

Meanwhile, it’s not good news for reality stars. While Zara McDermott may have made a glamorous entry into the world of dancing, the site noted that reality stars don’t really have a chance of winning.

