Dianne Buswell reveals truth behind upset on last week’s Strictly: ‘I got some news about my dad’s health’

Star of Strictly Come Dancing Dianne Buswell has opened up to fans about why she was upset during last week’s show (October 14).

The professional dancer, who is teamed up with EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, appeared in an emotional state, leaving fans concerned.

In her latest YouTube vlog, the 34-year-old has come clean about the situation.

Fans noticed Dianne wasn’t her usual self last week (Credit: BBC)

Dianne received concerning news about her dad

In a Q&A with her YouTube subscribers, Dianne revealed that she had received a lot of questions about how she was feeling after last weekend.

In her response, she detailed that her dad, Mark, is unwell and has impacted her.

“I thought I would be very upfront and honest with you all. Last week, I got some news about my dad’s health and I won’t go into detail, but obviously, that affected me,” Dianne said.

“Being away from home and not being able to support and help your family in a time of need is quite a difficult thing so I did struggle a little bit last week in terms of that,” she continued.

Dianne teared up last Saturday following health concerns surrounding her dad (Credit: BBC)

Initially, Dianne’s family had plans to visit the UK for Christmas and watch her perform on Strictly. However, that won’t be the case now. Instead, she will return to her native Australia after the show.

“There is a little road ahead for my dad but I believe 10 percent he is going to be fine and we are all going to get through it together,” Dianne added.

“My dad is the sweetest, kindest man you will ever meet and the one thing he really wants is for me to keep going and to keep dancing my little heart out and doing what I love because that makes him the absolute proudest.”

