Ruth Langsford will return to Loose Women tomorrow after a couple of weeks of not being on the show.

Last week, many viewers took to Twitter to ask where the presenter was after she hadn’t been on the show for days.

However, today, new anchor Charlene White confirmed Ruth would be back on Tuesday (January 26).

Charlene confirmed when Ruth Langsford is back on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

When will Ruth Langsford be back on Loose Women?

At the end of Monday’s show, Charlene said: “Ruth is back tomorrow.

“And in a TV exclusive, James Argent is joining us to talk about his dramatic decision to undergo surgery in a bid to lose weight and save his life.”

It comes after some viewers wondered where Ruth was last week.

Ruth will be back tomorrow (Credit: ITV)

Some even asked if she had left the ITV programme.

One person said on Twitter: “When is Ruth back on Loose Women? I miss her on it, get Ruth back on with TV.”

Another wrote: “@loosewomen when will @RuthieeL be back on. We have missed her for the last two weeks?”

A third added: “@loosewomen has got very serious lately, we need more @StaceySolomon & more @RuthieeL.”

Another asked: “Has Ruth left Loose Women, hasn’t been on for a while? It seems to be changing but not for the better!”

Fans have missed Ruth on Loose Women (Credit: AMP / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Ruth hasn’t been on TV much lately after she and husband Eamonn Holmes were replaced on This Morning.

The pair no longer host Friday editions of the programme after being replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Last month, Eamonn and Ruth hosted their final Friday but told viewers they’d be back in February.

Following the show, Ruth said on Instagram: “Thank you all for your wonderful messages yesterday @eamonnholmes and I were overwhelmed by your kindness.

Ruth with some of her Loose Women co-stars (Credit: ITV)

“As we said though, we’ll be back in February… until then we wish you all the best Christmas you can possibly have and here’s to healthier, happier times in 2021.”

