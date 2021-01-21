Loose Women viewers have wondered where Ruth Langsford is over the last couple of days, but has she left the show?

The presenter is a familiar face on the ITV show and she regularly appears alongside her fellow panellists.

However, for the last couple of weeks, Ruth hasn’t been on the show leaving some viewers asking where she was.

Some Loose Women viewers have asked where Ruth Langsford is (Credit: ITV)

Has Ruth Langsford left Loose Women?

No, Ruth hasn’t left the show. However, she appears to not be hosting as much recently.

Viewers noticed Ruth’s absence from the programme and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person asked: “When is Ruth back on Loose Women? I miss her on it, get Ruth back on with TV.”

Another wrote: “@loosewomen when will @RuthieeL be back on. We have missed her for the last two weeks?”

A third tweeted: “@loosewomen has got very serious lately, we need more @StaceySolomon & more @RuthieeL.”

One asked: “Has Ruth left Loose Women, hasn’t been on for a while? It seems to be changing but not for the better!”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Ruth for comment.

Ruth last appeared on Loose Women two weeks ago alongside Denise Welch, Janet Street Porter and Judi Love.

Meanwhile, This Morning viewers would have seen less of Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes this month after they were replaced.

Ruth and Eamonn no longer host Fridays on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Last year, ITV confirmed Ruth and Eamonn would no longer host Friday editions of the daytime show.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond have taken over their spot.

However, husband and wife duo Eamonn and Ruth will be back for February half-term and other holidays throughout the year.

Earlier this month, viewers admitted they were missing the pair as Dermot and Alison made their Friday debut.

One person said: “Bring back Eamonn and Ruth.”

Many viewers loved Dermot and Alison (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers missed Ruth and Eamonn

Another added: “Guess who’s not watching #ThisMorning today! Me! Just isn’t the same without Eamonn and Ruth!”

In addition, a third tweeted: “Oh dear managed to watch for two minutes. Sorry not the same dynamics as Ruth and Eamonn switching over to BBC.”

However, others loved Alison and Dermot as one said: “Loving Alison and Dermot already, so refreshing.”

