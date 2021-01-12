Ruth Langsford has openly spoken about her weight loss struggles – and achievements.

The well-coiffed star, 60, now has a healthy fitness and diet routine that helps her stay in shape.

Read on to find out more about her routine, what she has said about her past weight gain and more….

What is Ruth Langsford’s clothes size?

Ruth says most of her life she’s been a size 12, and was more than happy with it.

But when menopause hit around 50, she found her weight creeping up.

Ruth says it is harder to lose weight post menopause (Credit: SplashNews)

Unable to fit into her some of her favourite clothes, she had to trade up to a size 14 for a while.

Speaking to Woman Magazine in 2019, she said: “Eventually I went, ‘Ruth, just admit it, you’re now a size 14.’ And I was fine with that. And now everything that is a 14 is tight.”

Ruth dropped considerable weight while competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

However, she also admitted that maintaining that level of vigorous and extensive exercise is near impossible once back at work.

Eamonn has made several cheeky remarks about Ruth’s appearance (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Eamonn Holmes said about Ruth’s weight battle?

Ruth’s hubby Eamonn Holmes hasn’t always been exactly supportive towards her when it comes to her weight.

The pair are famous for squabbling live on This Morning, and Eamonn’s made a few jibes about Ruth’s size.

In 2019 Ruth said she was trying out a new diet app that recommended she only ate 1,200 calories a day.

Eamonn butted in with: “That’s because you’re very fat – that’s why.”

Eamonn and Ruth are known for their quarrels (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile last year Eamonn quipped that Ruth would look even better if she gave up alcohol.

He said: “Imagine how much more gorgeous you could be if you gave up booze.”

But a defiant Ruth hit back with: “Never going to happen, I don’t care now, I’m too old to worry.”

How much weight has Ruth Langsford lost?

Ruth appears to have lost weight during lockdown in 2020.

While she has not revealed exactly how much, she has shared details on a much healthier diet and active lifestyle on social media.

Ruth regularly updates her Instagram followers with her healthy recipes and fitness routines.

Ruth has worked hard to stay in shape throughout lockdown (Credit: ITV)

How does Ruth Langsford stay in shape?

Ruth took up skipping in lockdown and regularly goes for long walks with her rescue dog Maggie.

She also counts her steps, and recently reached a major fitness milestone.

The telly star revealed on Instagram that over the first weekend of this year, she’d achieved her ‘personal best.’

She walked a very impressive 24,005 steps and over 18,000 in just one day.



Ruth posted: “Hell yes!’ Almost 5,000 steps later (at 24,005 steps)” then adding: “My personal best!!!”

