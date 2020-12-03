Ruth Langsford posts loving birthday tribute to Eamonn Holmes after This Morning axe

Ruth Langsford has posted a loving birthday tribute to hubby Eamonn Holmes – just days after they confirmed their This Morning demotion.

Ruth, 60, wished Eamonn, 61, a wonderful birthday via social media.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a loved up snap of the pair in view of her some 975,000 Instagram followers.

She captioned the sweet snap with: “Happy Birthday to my wonderful, handsome, kind, generous, clever, big hearted and incredibly funny husband @eamonnholmes Love you.”

Dozens of fans rushed to wish the Irish broadcast journalist a happy birthday.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been demoted on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Why are Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes leaving This Morning?

On Monday Ruth and Eamonn broke their silence regarding their demotion from This Morning.

ITV confirmed that Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary would be replacing their Fridays slot from January 2021 onwards.

But that Ruth and Eamonn would still fill in for This Morning hosts when they took time off for holidays.

In matching statements, both Ruth and Eamonn shared on Twitter that they hoped viewers would thoroughly welcome their replacements.

Ruth wrote a gushing birthday tribute to Eamonn (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Ruth said about her upcoming demotion?

Ruth tweeted: “It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a Ball you two!

“It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.”

However, dozens of fans shared their grief over Ruth and Eamonn’s upcoming departure.

Alison Hammond is replacing Ruth on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

And some even vowed to stop watching the popular ITV morning show all together.

One fan tweeted: “I think this is so wrong nothing against Alison and Dermot but they don’t have the same quality you and Eamonn have. I will miss you both Fridays won’t be same.”



While another fan vented: “Wont’ be watching it much then Ruthie. Wont be same without you and Eamonn.”

And a third user complained: “I’m so sad that the rumours are true! You and lovely Eamonn are head and shoulders above the regular presenters and why oh why they have drafted in Dermot n Alison I do not know! I for one will be turning off but so glad you are still doing Loose Women!”

