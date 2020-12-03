Sarah Harding has delivered a heartbreaking health update.

The former Girls Aloud star, 39, is battling breast cancer.

The singer took to social media to share that she is continuing to ‘fighting as hard’ as she can.

But admitted that times are understandably extremely ‘rough’ for her right now.

And that she is also penning her autobiography.

Sarah Harding revealed her breast cancer diagnosis early this year (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Sarah Harding say about her breast cancer battle?

Addressing her some 234,000 Instagram followers, she shared a picture of herself as a little girl.

What’s more, she shared an exclusive first look at her upcoming autobiography.

Beaming on the cover, her new book is called ‘Hear Me Out.’

Sarah explained: “Hi everyone. Thank you so much for all the messages of love and support that I’ve received since my last post. Everyone has been so kind and reading your comments and DMs has been such a huge source of strength to me.

“I can’t deny that things are tough right now but I’m fighting as hard as I possibly can and being as brave as I know how.

Sarah Harding, pictured with Chad Johnson, won Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews)

What is Sarah’s new book about?

“In September the lovely people at Ebury Publishing asked me if I would be interested in writing a book about my life story. It came at such a good time for me as it’s given me something fun and positive to focus on while I’ve been stuck at home in between trips to the hospital for treatment.

“I’ve nearly finished it now and this week Mum and I have been looking though old photos choosing which ones to include. It’ll be out after Christmas and I’m really proud of it. I hope you’ll like it.

“Sending lots of love to everyone – I hope you’re all keeping well – S x.”

Fans and her celebrity pals rushed to wish Sarah well after reading her touching update.

Blue’s Duncan James posted a series of heart emojis.

While actress Sadie Frost commented: “Sending you lots of love.”



One fan encouraged her with: “Sarah, amazing .. you’ve got this. We are here to support you always. 2002 – forever.”

And another fan urged: “Keep fighting Sarah, look forward to your book. Sending lots of love to you.”

Sarah first revealed back in August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Again taking to Instagram, she explained that it had spread to other parts of her body.

