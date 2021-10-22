RuPaul’s Drag Race stars to tour UK for Christmas X-travagannnza!

Shantay, you sleigh! Drag Race favourites are going on tour across the UK – and just in time for Christmas.

Are you ready for a festive extravagannnnza?!

Hosted by Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne and alongside Baga Chipz, the show will combine stars from the US, UK and Canada’s Drag Race series.

Read more: Drag Race UK: ‘Heartwarming’ secret gift Choriza May gave to Charity Kase

This includes: UK season three’s Scarlett Harlett and Vanity Milan, Canadian season one winner Priyanka, All Stars legend Latrice Royale, and UK season two faves, Ellie Diamond, Tia Kofi and Ginny Lemon.

Viv and Baga will be mistresses of ceremonies (Credit: Netflix)

Promising something to make even the biggest Grinch’s heart grow three sizes, there will be group dances, killer performances and, of course, legendary looks.

In fact, there’s even a Drag Santa available for guests to let you know if you’ve been naughty or nice.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Read more: Canada’s Drag Race: Meet the season 2 queens hoping to snatch the crown

Xmas Xtravaganza: Tour dates and which Drag Race queens are appearing

Firstly, you can buy tickets to this year’s festivities by clicking here.

Baga Chipz and The Vivienne will be on hand to host every single performance, alongside Latrice Royale, Vanity Milan and Scarlett Harlett at every date.

Unfortunately, not all performing queen will be available for all the dates. But we’re sure there’s going to be one hell of a show whatever dates you’re on.

Ginny Lemon is also giving us a slice this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

As well as this, Scarlett Envy will appear on all dates except the ones in Ireland, and Olivia Lux will feature everywhere except Scotland’s dates, Newcastle and Stockton.

As for who will be joining them, here’s the full line-up for each show, as well as the dates.

DUBLIN: November 27th – Ellie Diamond, Tia Kofi

BELFAST: November 29th – Ellie Diamond, Tia Kofi

PLYMOUTH: December 1st – Ellie Diamond, Tia Kofi

BRISTOL: December 3rd – Ellie Diamond, Tia Kofi, Ginny Lemon

NOTTINGHAM: December 4th – Ellie Diamond, Tia Kofi, Ginny Lemon

BIRMINGHAM: December 5th – Priyanka, Ginny Lemon

LIVERPOOL: December 7th – Priyanka, Ginny Lemon

Latrice is coming from the States to let us have it (Credit: World of Wonder)

LONDON: December 8th – Priyanka, Ginny Lemon

CARDIFF: December 10th – Priyanka

SOUTHAMPTON: December 11th – Priyanka

LEEDS: December 13th – Priyanka

MANCHESTER: December 14th – Priyanka

NORWICH: December 16th – Priyanka, Gia Metric

SHEFFIELD: December 17th – Priyanka, Gia Metric

Canada’s reigning queen Priyanka is also coming on through (Credit: World Of Wonder)

COLCHESTER: December 18th – Priyanka and Gia Metric

NEWCASTLE: December 19th – Priyanka, Gia Metric, Ellie Diamond

STOCKTON: December 21st – Priyanka, Gia Metric, Ellie Diamond

EDINBURGH: December 22nd – Priyanka, Gia Metric, Ellie Diamond

GLASGOW: December 23rd – Lawrence Chaney, Priyanka, Gia Metric

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.