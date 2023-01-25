Ross Kemp makes welcome return to acting in new Channel 5 drama Blindspot

Channel 5 has announced some big Ross Kemp news – the former soap star will return to acting later this year in a brand new drama called Blindspot.

Of course, EastEnders fans know that Ross initially found fame as Grant Mitchell in 1990.

However, apart from a few rare appearances, he has largely left acting behind in the last 15 years or so, in favour of presenting and documentary making.

He’s currently on our TV screens as the host of daytime quiz show Bridge of Lies on BBC One.

Here’s everything we know about Ross’ return to acting in Channel 5’s Blindspot…

Ross Kemp to return to acting in Blindspot

Ross Kemp’s last TV acting performance was in EastEnders on BBC One.

In 2016, he returned for a much-celebrated stint as Grant Mitchell.

Ross is also known for portraying Henno Garvie in the ITV drama Ultimate Force, a role he played from 2002 until 2006.

Other roles include DC Jack Mowbray in Without Motive, so the actor has played a copper before!

Ross has largely focused on television presenting and documentaries in recent years, but he will be returning to acting later this year!

Who will Ross Kemp play in Blindspot on Channel 5?

The actor will star as Police Detective Tony Warden in the upcoming Channel 5 drama Blindspot.

We’re not sure Ross’ soap alter-ego Grant Mitchell would approve of him switching sides of the law!

Don’t worry, though, Channel 5 tells us that policeman Tony Warden is “apathetic, and possibly corrupt” so maybe not a hero after all!

What’s the plot of Blindspot?

The Channel 5 drama will centre around a disabled woman named Hannah, who works monitoring the CCTV on a rough estate.

One day, she sees a man she knows is a violent criminal lead a young woman into a blind spot in the camera coverage.

He emerges alone but, when the police arrive, there is no sign of the woman, who appears to have vanished into thin air.

Hannah is convinced that she has been murdered, and believes she has witnessed the precursor to the crime.

Of course, Hannah subsequently finds her own life in danger when her fears are dismissed by the apathetic and possibly corrupt policeman in charge of the case…

She then fights to discover what really happened in the “blind spot” of the CCTV cameras.

The series is written by Rob Kinsman, who has previously written for Father Brown, Shakespeare and Hathaway, and Doctors.

Who else is in the cast of Blindspot on Channel 5?

Newcomer Beth Alsbury will join Ross Kemp in the cast of Blindspot on Channel 5.

She leads the cast as Hannah, the eyewitness in a potentially scary crime.

Crystal Clarke, who you might recognise as Miss Georgiana Lambe from Sanditon, will play Amber.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries star Sue Vincent will also feature in the TV series as Dolly.

Kiran Landa, who recently played Marrium Nazir in Coronation Street, will also star in the drama, as will Unforgotten actress Michelle Bonnard.

They play the characters of Geri and Louisa respectively.

Stay Close star Haylie Jones, Moon Knight actress Milán Bartha, and Lewis Conway will also join the cast.

When is the start date of Ross Kemp drama Blindspot?

Blindspot is set to air later in 2023.

We don’t have an exact start date just yet, but Channel 5 has confirmed that filming for the series has begun in Hungary.

Watch this space for more updates on Blindspot starring Ross Kemp.

How many episodes will Blindspot be?

Blindspot will have four episodes in total.

Each episode will be an hour long, and will air on Channel 5.

Ross Kemp’s new drama Blindspot will air on Channel 5 in 2023.

