EastEnders legend Ross Kemp issues warning to soap bosses

EastEnders legend Ross Kemp has issued a warning to soap bosses.

The Grant Mitchell star has appeared on the soap on and off since his debut in 1990.

Ross Kemp has issued a warning to EastEnders bosses (Credit: Splash)

He last appeared in Walford in 2016 – but rumours of another comeback have been swirling ever since.

Now opening up about the soap, he has shared his hopes that bosses remember the need to entertain audiences. And not overwhelm them with issues-based plots.

Speaking about the newest era of the soap, Ross said he believes soaps are able to live up to the BBC’s original dictum – to ‘inform, educate and entertain’.

But he added ‘they mustn’t forget to entertain at the same time’.

“Obviously there’s a lot of investment in those programmes from both ITV and BBC, so I don’t see them going anywhere anytime soon,” he told the Mirror.

“I hope they don’t because I think they serve a good purpose. Some people just don’t want to watch Panorama or documentaries, but soaps in their own way can bring up issues that could be troubling certain individuals and approach them in a way that isn’t necessarily bashing them over the head – and it can get them talking.”

Ross Kemp issues warning to EastEnders

He added: “People would build their teatime around watching this soap opera. Those days are gone. I’m not diminishing the impact of said programmes, but there’s just so much choice now, the landscape of TV has changed.”

However that’s not to say Ross wouldn’t return to the soap.

I don’t see them going anywhere anytime soon.

Grant returned for mum Peggy’s death in May 2016, and discovered he was the biological father of Mark Fowler Jr.

He left with daughter Courtney to rebuild the Mitchell empire abroad and hasn’t been seen since.

However with the recent flashback episode dealt with Grant and brother Phil’s childhood and Ross was asked about whether he would return.

EastEnders fans are desperate for Grant Mitchell to make a comeback (Credit: BBC)

“You never say never,” he told The Big Breakfast in September.

“It’s either that or pantomime, or maybe both!”

Asked about any fond memories he had of his time on the soap, he admitted he didn’t have any – but not because he didn’t enjoy it.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

“You’re paddling quite quickly,” Ross explained.

“It was not working down a coal mine or dealing with really really heavy stuff, but you’re there for long days.

“It was fun honestly, and it was a great time to be in the soap.”

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.