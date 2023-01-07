Ross Kemp in EastEnders, smiling at ITV Palooza
Soaps

EastEnders legend Ross Kemp issues warning to soap bosses

Will he make a comeback?

By Entertainment Daily

EastEnders legend Ross Kemp has issued a warning to soap bosses.

The Grant Mitchell star has appeared on the soap on and off since his debut in 1990.

EastEnders star Ross Kemp smiling at ITV Palooza
Ross Kemp has issued a warning to EastEnders bosses (Credit: Splash)

He last appeared in Walford in 2016 – but rumours of another comeback have been swirling ever since.

Now opening up about the soap, he has shared his hopes that bosses remember the need to entertain audiences. And not overwhelm them with issues-based plots.

Speaking about the newest era of the soap, Ross said he believes soaps are able to live up to the BBC’s original dictum – to ‘inform, educate and entertain’.

But he added ‘they mustn’t forget to entertain at the same time’.

“Obviously there’s a lot of investment in those programmes from both ITV and BBC, so I don’t see them going anywhere anytime soon,” he told the Mirror.

“I hope they don’t because I think they serve a good purpose. Some people just don’t want to watch Panorama or documentaries, but soaps in their own way can bring up issues that could be troubling certain individuals and approach them in a way that isn’t necessarily bashing them over the head – and it can get them talking.”

Grant Comes Back | EastEnders

Ross Kemp issues warning to EastEnders

He added: “People would build their teatime around watching this soap opera. Those days are gone. I’m not diminishing the impact of said programmes, but there’s just so much choice now, the landscape of TV has changed.”

However that’s not to say Ross wouldn’t return to the soap.

I don’t see them going anywhere anytime soon.

Grant returned for mum Peggy’s death in May 2016, and discovered he was the biological father of Mark Fowler Jr.

He left with daughter Courtney to rebuild the Mitchell empire abroad and hasn’t been seen since.

However with the recent flashback episode dealt with Grant and brother Phil’s childhood and Ross was asked about whether he would return.

Ross Kemp as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders
EastEnders fans are desperate for Grant Mitchell to make a comeback (Credit: BBC)

“You never say never,” he told The Big Breakfast in September.

“It’s either that or pantomime, or maybe both!”

Asked about any fond memories he had of his time on the soap, he admitted he didn’t have any – but not because he didn’t enjoy it.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

“You’re paddling quite quickly,” Ross explained.

“It was not working down a coal mine or dealing with really really heavy stuff, but you’re there for long days.

“It was fun honestly, and it was a great time to be in the soap.”

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

EastEnders Ross Kemp

Trending Articles

Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell on This Morning
Former Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell reveals Aldi job after leaving soap
King Charles and Prince Harry
Prince Harry ‘claims Charles feared being overshadowed’ by Meghan in new book
Strictly stars Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington smiling together
Strictly couple Nadiya and Kai drop huge hint about engagement plans as they detail keeping romance ‘secret’
Prince Harry during ITV interview, on William wedding day in 2011
Prince Harry ‘claims role in William’s wedding was bare-faced lie’ in new memoir
Dave Myers posing with his wife Lil
Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers on his guilt as anger ‘spills over’ into relationship with wife Lil
Peter Andre smiling on Lorraine, his children and Emily at event
Peter Andre shares ‘beautiful’ pics of children and wife Emily reuniting with his mum amid health woes