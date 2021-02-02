Holby City star Rosie Marcel has played Jac Naylor since 2005.

In her 15 years in the medical drama, Jac has been involved in many storylines and has become a huge part of the show.

Jac is leaving Holby (Credit: BBC)

However in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, February 2), viewers said goodbye to favourite Jac. Here are 6 reasons why we need to be more like her.

1. Holby City: Jac is always there for her friends

During her 15 years working at Holby, Jac has made some great friends.

One of Jac’s closest friends is Sacha Levy, who first appeared in 2010. It’s fair to say Jac wasn’t keen on Sacha at first.

Sacha is one of Jac’s closest friends (Credit: BBC)

But the two formed a friendship and over the years we have seen them stand beside one another through tough times.

More recently Sacha’s girlfriend Essie died after a battle with cancer. No matter how busy Jac’s life is, she’s always there to help her friends.

2. She refuses to back down from a challenge at Holby City

Being a surgeon, Jac is good under pressure and never backs down from a challenge.

Jac often took on the toughest challenges at the hospital, no matter how scary. This attitude saved the lives of many patients (and colleagues) during her time at the hospital.

3. She’s honest and gives great advice

If you ever find yourself in times of trouble ask yourself: “What would Jac Naylor do?”

What would Jac Naylor do? (Credit: BBC)

What advice would you get from Jac, should you need it?

One of the best things about Jac is that she is honest and with honesty, comes great advice.

Once when Fletch asked his friend for advice, she simply told him “Don’t be you.”

4. She doesn’t take nonsense from anyone

Jac is definitely a character who takes no nonsense when it comes to her professional and personal life.

She is definitely no soft touch and always tries to do what’s right by her friends and family, even if it means putting someone in their place.

5. Her sarcasm

Jac’s sarcastic nature is definitely one thing Holby fans love most about her.

Jac’s sarcastic nature is one of the things we love most about her! (Credit: BBC)

During a rivalry over plastic surgery being prioritised Jac wasn’t keen on the suggestion of peace talks saying: “Why don’t we all hold hands and sing Kumbaya!”

6. She puts her loved ones first

Whilst Jac can be harsh on her friends and family, the one person she truly loves more than anything is her daughter Emma.

Emma’s father is Jonny Maconie. Jonny ended up moving to Edinburgh and marrying girlfriend Stacey.

Jac always puts Emma first (Credit: BBC)

After their wedding, Jonny wanted Emma to come and live in Edinburgh full time. Jac eventually allowed Jonny to have full custody of Emma thinking she would be better off without her.

Jac always puts Emma’s needs above her own, making her a great mother.

And although Emma no longer lives with her mum, Jac still sees her and stays in contact.

