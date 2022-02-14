Rose Ayling-Ellis has paid tribute to her Strictly Come Dancing partner Giovanni Pernice.

The star, who was crowned the 2021 series winner, has been busy on this year’s Strictly tour.

The tour kicked off in January and finally came to an emotional end on Sunday (February 13).

As a result, Rose decided to take to Instagram to share her thoughts about her Strictly journey being complete.

Rose shared numerous candid snaps from her time on Strictly, and then went on to pay tribute to her partner and co-stars.

Rose Ayling-Ellis has marked the end of the Strictly Come Dancing tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rose Ayling-Ellis pays tribute to Strictly partner

“Six months ago, I didn’t have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified,” wrote the star.

“Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been.”

“@giovannipernice, I am so grateful that you were part of my Strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure,” she continued.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us, it has blown me away, you are the reason we got this far and made such an impact not just from dancing.

“Without you all, it would not have been possible.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis thanked Giovanni Pernice in her post about the Strictly Come Dancing tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I feel myself heading off to new adventures and I can’t wait to see what happen next. But I will never forget everything that Strictly has given me,” added Rose.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Some of Rose’s Strictly pals commented on the post, with former winner Stacey Dooley replying: “Champ!”

Meanwhile, dancer Oti Mabuse added: “Queen!”

