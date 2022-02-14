Giovanni Pernice has shared a touching message to Rose Ayling-Ellis after they were crowned champions of the final Strictly tour show.

The pair, who won the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing, won the final tour show this weekend.

Giovanni shared a sweet tribute to Rose on Instagram on Sunday, calling the last six months the “best of his life”.

Rose and Giovanni won the Strictly tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis win Strictly tour

Alongside an image of them on tour, Italian dancer Giovanni wrote: “SCD champion [tick]. SCD live tour champion [tick].”

He added: “The end of our @bbcstrictly jorney but the beginning of an eternal friendship!!

“I love you @rose.a.e. THANK YOU for the best 6 months of my life!”

Giovanni and Rose on tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans gushed over the message, with some people left in tears.

One commented: “That made me cry,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Another replied: “Me too, still I’m crying.”

A third said: “OMG me too,” followed by crying emojis.

Another begged: “Please find away to dance together from time to time. Gonna miss you both.”

Giovanni declared his love for Rose (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, on his Instagram Stories yesterday, Giovanni marked the end of the tour with Rose.

He said: “Last day together on tour. But it’s not finished.”

Rose added: “No it’s not finished. You do feel like [a] chapter closing.”

Giovanni said: “Strictly champion. And Strictly tour champion as well.”

As they high-fived, Giovanni said: “Well done.”

Giovanni and Rose marked the last day on tour (Credit: Instagram Stories)

It comes days after Giovanni and Rose celebrated “another incredible achievement“.

Giovanni shared the news that he and Rose‘s iconic silent dance on Strictly had won an award.

The dance bagged the Timeline TV Moment of the Year at the 2022 Broadcast Awards.

Giovanni said on Instagram: “Another incredible achievement for us @rose.a.e and our amazing @bbcstrictly family!! We love you.”

