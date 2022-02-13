Strictly Come Dancing fans are predicting tears later as Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice prepare to dance together for the final time.

The duo, who were crowned 2021 winners in December, wrap up the live tour at London’s O2 today (February 13).

And fans are heartbroken that they may never see Rose and Gio dance together again.

The Strictly Live Tour’s official Instagram posted a gorgeous shot of the couple from yesterday’s matinee in London.

The snap was captioned: “The winners of today’s matinee in London were… Rose and Giovanni. The runners up were John and Johannes!”

What are Strictly fans saying about Rose and Gio’s last dance?

Viewers of the BBC One show flooded the comments section with messages expressing their sadness.

One user wrote: “Think there will be alot of tears at the end of tour,” which seems to sum up the general mood in the fandom.

Another added: “I can’t believe that Rose and Gio will never dance together again. What a sad loss!!!”

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: BBC)

“Well done Rose and Gio there be lot tears tomorrow,” agreed another.

Another tried to lift the mood, writing: “Hopefully they will dance at the beginning of Strictly next year. Champions usually do don’t they? But I’m really sad we won’t get to see them dance together on screen until then they are just fantastic.”

Rose and Giovanni’s bond was one of the highlights of the 2021 series, with fans gushing over their friendship.

Gio and Rose share a special friendship

The pair have kept their followers happy with regular updates and sharing jokes.

Giovanni took to his Instagram Story yesterday, sharing a clip of EastEnders star Rose signing photos.

The Italian filmed himself as he tried to distract Rose, captioning the video: “The best part of the day… annoying you @rose.a.e.”

Giovanni teases Rose in the clip (Credit: Instagram Story/GiovanniPernice)

On Friday, Giovanni delighted fans with news that he and Rose were celebrating another ‘incredible achievement’.

He took to Instagram to announce that their iconic Silent Dance bagged the Timeline TV Moment of the Year at the 2022 Broadcast Awards.

The star wrote: “Another incredible achievement for us @rose.a.e and our amazing @bbcstrictly family!! We love you.”

Rose has already made history after being the first deaf contestant to take part in the dancing competition.

