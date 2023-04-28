Rose Ayling-Ellis tipped to become Loose Women regular as she ‘focuses on presenting’

Rose Ayling-Ellis is set to appear on the Loose Women panel as part of a special episode marking Deaf Awareness Week, and now the star has been tipped to become a regular.

PR expert Natalie Trice exclusively told Entertainment Daily that Rose is likely to become a favourite on Loose Women. The Strictly star could even become a regular on the panel. She also said that Rose seems to be making a “focus” on presenting, which will boost her career.

Rose Ayling-Ellis tipped for regular role on Loose Women

Natalie predicted that Rose will become a fast favourite with Loose Women fans when she joins the show for a special next week. She added: “There is no doubt that moving to a flagship show like Loose Women will boost Rose’s career and profile. Like so many before her, reality stars who really connect with the public do go on to have successful new roles and greater followings. This may well be the case for her.”

She added that Rose will likely become a “favourite” with Loose Women fans. She said: “Will she become a favourite? Yes, that’s very likely. Given that she will appear as part of a Deaf Awareness Week special next Wednesday will further add to her relatability and appeal.”

Inclusion and representation in the media have never been so important.

Natalie also predicted that Rose could become a new regular on Loose Women. She shared: “I do think that Rose being a regular on the show could be a possibility. Inclusion and representation in the media have never been so important. People being able to relate to Rose will be positive and make the show more diverse – something I am sure producers are very aware of.”

She added: “They will still be riding on the back of the positive impact she has already had on the public. What we need to be doing is moving away from this being some kind of box-ticking exercise and ensure that there is true representation across the board not only in the media but also society. We aren’t talking about ratings here. We are talking about people being able to relate to those they see on TV and across the media spectrum.”

Rose ‘focusing’ on presenting?

Before being crowned Strictly champion, Rose starred as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders. The star quit the soap last year. The actress recently had a stint on the West End. She was also nominated for Best Actress In A Supporting Role at the Olivier Awards.

But Rose is soon set to join a new BBC show for the coronation. She will join Sing For The King: The Search for the Coronation Choir, as a mentor. Natalie says that it appears Rose is focusing on presenting instead of acting at the moment, and it seems to be a great move for her career. Natalie said: “People change paths all of the time and it could be that right now, the work she wants to focus on is TV presenting. And why not? She has found something she loves and clearly, there is an appetite for what she can offer, so I can’t wait to see where this takes her.”

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm. The Loose Women Deaf Awareness Week special airs on Wednesday May 3 at 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

