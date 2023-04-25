Loose Women: ITV announces beloved Strictly Come Dancing star as new panellist

Loose Women have unveiled Rose Ayling-Ellis as a new panellist for the ITV lunchtime chat show.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion, 28, will appear on the programme as part of a special marking Deaf Awareness Week. Rose will pop up on the panel for the Wednesday May 3 episode alongside Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and Kaye Adams.

Loose Women with Rose Ayling-Ellis

The announcement was made during Loose Women today (Tuesday April 25).

Next Wednesday’s episode will also feature subtitles on ITV1. Meanwhile, a fully accessible version on ITVX will include an ‘in vision’ signer, as well as subtitles.

Additionally, the studio audience will be comprised of deaf people, along with family, friends and BSL signers. Captions will also be made available to the audience to make the live show accessible.

Producers have worked alongside the Royal National Institute for Deaf People, Sign Health and The Deaf Collective in preparation for the broadcast.

Rose Ayling-Ellis on being deaf

Ex-EastEnders fave Rose has been deaf since birth. She has previously opened up about feeling she is burdened with being perceived as “political” due to her disability.

Rose said during an appearance on BBC Radio Four’s Women Hour in December 2022: “I love being deaf because it’s given me a purpose. It’s given me something to aim for… but it can be exhausting sometimes.”

It is almost like I am political without asking to be political.

She continued: “It can be hard sometimes. But it can be exciting as well, when it goes right. But when it doesn’t, it feels like fighting. Sometimes I actually feel like: ‘You know what, I can’t be bothered.’ It is almost like I am political without asking to be political.”

A few months previously, she also said she is tired of playing the “token deaf character” in programmes.

Rose, who won a BAFTA alongside her Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice, is also set to feature in programming celebrating the upcoming coronation of King Charles.

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm. The Loose Women Deaf Awareness Week special is on the box on Wednesday May 3 at 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

