Rose Ayling-Ellis has landed a part on an exciting new BBC show being made to celebrate the coronation of King Charles this May.

Sing For The King: The Search for the Coronation Choir will see singing groups from across Britain get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to sing at the concert that’s being held the day after the ceremony.

Four famous faces, including Strictly winner Rose, will mentor the groups ahead of their performance at Windsor Castle.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose will mentor on the new show (Credit: BBC)

Rose Ayling-Ellis joins Sing For The King on BBC

Rose will join the special coronation programme as a celebrity mentor. She will join Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, Britain’s Got Talent star Amanda Holden and Gareth Malone to put the choirs through their paces.

Drawing on their individual areas of expertise, the mentors will coach, challenge and inspire the choirs. Their nerve-wracking performance at Windsor Castle will then be watched by millions of people across the world.

The final choir will comprise 300 people. It will include a number of choirs, including the London Cabbies, an all-deaf sign performance group, a Northern Irish farming community and an LGBTQ+ choir. There will also be a Gaelic choir hailing from the Western Isles of Scotland and Hull’s NHS choir. A traditional male voice choir from Caerphilly as well as a refugee choir from Wales will also feature.

Other groups include Yorkshire’s only female South Asian choir, the London Fire Brigade and a troupe of RNLI sea shanty singers from Portishead.

And it sounds like we’ll need the tissues at the ready as the documentary draws to a close. Viewers will see the Coronation Choir meet at Windsor Castle. And all 300 performers will sing together for the very first time in an “uplifting and emotional” final rehearsal.

The programme airs on Friday, May 5 on BBC One.

The BBC has announced an exciting line-up of presenters and programmes for the Coronation (Credit: BBC)

There’s an exciting line-up of programmes for the coronation

Sing For The King isn’t the only exciting programme for the coronation. The BBC has announced a slate of exciting programmes ahead of the event.

Beginning on May 1, The One Show will air an hour-long special about the work being done for the special weekend up and down the country. EastEnders will also feature a coronation-themed street party in Albert Square. The BBC will also air special coronation episodes of Bargain Hunt, Antiques Roadshow and Songs of Praise.

