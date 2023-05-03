Rose Ayling-Ellis tipped for huge role on Strictly after Loose Women presenting debut

Rose Ayling-Ellis has been tipped for a major Strictly role after she made her presenting debut on Loose Women today (May 3).

Rose joined the ITV panel as part of a special episode marking Deaf Awareness Week. But after Rose was tipped as potentially becoming a Loose Women regular last week, she’s now been predicted to land a major role on Strictly Come Dancing.

Rose could be the future host of It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Rose Ayling-Ellis to present It Takes Two?

PR Expert Natalie Trice exclusively told Entertainment Daily that Rose could join Strictly Come Dancing in a major role.

Rose has been tipped to take over as the new presenter of spin-off show It Takes Two following Rylan’s exit. AJ Odudu was named as the star most likely to take over from Rylan, but now that she’s hosting Big Brother, it looks like the presenting spot is still waiting to be filled.

Natalie agreed that Rose could be a great person for the role, after presenting on Loose Women and BBC’s coronation programme Sing for the King. She said: “With regard to Strictly’s It Takes Two, I think that would be a natural progression for Rose.”

Natalie also added that Rose joining the main show as a judge or presenter could have even more “impact”. She added: “I think that what would make even more impact would be for her to be a judge or presenter as again this makes the show current, inclusive and relatable. People want to look at role models they can actually identify with and Government stats state there are 10-11 million people in the UK who are deaf or hard of hearing, that is a big audience to connect with.”

Rose joined Loose Women as part of a Deaf Awareness week special (Credit: ITV)

Rose to join Loose Women as a regular?

Natalie previously shared that Rose could potentially join Loose Women as a regular. Natalie said it’s likely that Rose could become a “favourite” on the show and join it regularly. She said: “I do think that Rose being a regular on the show could be a possibility. Inclusion and representation in the media have never been so important. People being able to relate to Rose will be positive and make the show more diverse – something I am sure producers are very aware of.”

She also added: “They will still be riding on the back of the positive impact she has already had on the public. What we need to be doing is moving away from this being some kind of box-ticking exercise and ensure that there is true representation across the board not only in the media but also society. We aren’t talking about ratings here. We are talking about people being able to relate to those they see on TV and across the media spectrum.”

And it appears that Rose’s debut went down well with fans! One wrote: “Rose should be on every day.” A second person added: “Rose would make a great addition to the panel.” Another viewer agreed: “Rose appearing as a panellist is absolutely fantastic. Rose has done so much for the deaf community. She has broken down so many barriers, amazing!”

