Rose Ayling-Ellis is firm favourite to win the coveted Strictly Come Dancing trophy after bookies revealed their odds following her debut performance.

The EastEnders star is leading the way for her fellow contestants after she and professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice put on a stunning show with their jive to Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off.

Rose, 26, who is best known as Mick Carter’s daughter Frankie Lewis, wowed viewers as she and Giovanni displayed their undeniable chemistry.

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Strictly odds: Rose to win?

The deaf star also admitted that she was impressed with her partner’s efforts at learning sign language.

She has been using a signing interpreter for more complex directions from the Italian hunk as they train.

Rose is now odds-on favourite to win the show outright with odds of 11/4 according to Bet365.

Hot on Rose’s heels is hunky Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. He had the ladies drooling as he flexed his muscles during his debut.

Adam is now 4/1 joint-second favourite to win alongside Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite in his historical same-sex couple.

Close behind that duo are presenters AJ Odudu at 5/1 and Rhys Stephenson at 6/1.

Bringing up the mid-range is McFly frontman Tom Fletcher with a not too shabby 16/1 meaning he is an obvious contender to be crowned winner.

Actors Nina Wadia, Katie McGlynn and Robert Webb are all still in the running. Their first outing got them odds of 25/1 for an outright win.

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker still has a chance to creep back up the ranks as he earns 33/1 in the betting stakes after his energetic performance.

Who do bookies predict won’t do so well?

Meanwhile, rugby hunk Ugo Monye and Holywood star Greg Wise are both in at 66/1.

Influencer and chef Tilly Ramsay joins comedian Judi Love as outsiders with 100/1.

And the underdog is Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, with a steep 150/1 chance at winning the show.

Who is your favourite to win after week one of Strictly Come Dancing? Head over to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leave a comment to let us know!