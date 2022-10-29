TV favourite Rochelle Humes has a huge net worth and it’s no surprise.

From hosting prime-time Saturday night shows, filling in for Holly and Phil on This Morning and releasing numerous fashion collections – Rochelle is one booked and busy woman.

Rochelle has had an epic career so far (Credit: SplashNews)

Rochelle Humes’ pops star roots

Despite being renowned for her recent TV appearances, Rochelle actually started out back in the naughties with a microphone in her hand.

In 2001 she shot to fame on the tween scene, after joining S Club Juniors as one of its eight members.

The band, which later became known as S Club 8, released iconic songs including One Step Closer and Automatic High.

Following the band’s split, she went on to join The Saturdays with former band member and fellow TV personality Frankie Bridge.

Mollie King, Una Healey and Vanessa White were also members of the band.

As part of The Saturdays, Rochelle released 13 top 10 hits – including Missing You, Ego, Notorious and the number one single What About Us.

The group also released four studio albums – three of which reached the top 10.

Unfortunately, in 2014, after seven years together, the girls announced they were taking a hiatus.

Since The Saturdays went their separate ways (we’re still waiting for the reunion), Rochelle has continued to shine in the limelight.

The beauty was a member of the super successful girl group The Saturdays (Credit: SplashNews)

Rochelle Humes’ transition from stage to TV screen

The 33-year-old star made her debut appearance on This Morning, in 2013, with her husband Marvin Humes.

Fast-forward to now, and she has scored high-profile prime-time ITV gigs including Ninja Warrior UK – on TV tonight (October 29) – and the BBC game show The Hit List, which she presents alongside Marvin.

With all that Rochelle has achieved, it’s no wonder her net worth is staggering, especially when compared to hubby Marvin’s.

Rochelle has worked with hubby Marvin on a few TV shows (Credit: BBC)

Rochelle Humes’ net worth ‘revealed’

The brunette beauty is estimated to be worth £5.4 million, reports Starnetworths.

Meanwhile, Marvin’s net worth, who found fame in a band much like his other half, is a little lower.

According to Spears, Marvin has a net worth of £4 million.

He was a member of JLS, a boyband that came second to Alexandra Burke on The X Factor.

The band went on to have a string of hit singles including Beat Again and Everybody in Love.

Rochelle and Marvin’s family

Rochelle and Marvin began dating in March 2010 and moved in together three months later.

Marvin then proposed to Rochelle on the Caribbean island of Antigua on New Year’s Eve in 2011.

The two tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Blenheim Palace in 2012.

In 2020, Rochelle and Marvin welcomed their third child called Blake.

The couple already have two daughters, Alaia-Mai (born May 20, 2013) and Valentina Raine (born March 10, 2017).

Ninja Warrior UK is on tonight (October 29) at 5.25pm on ITV.

