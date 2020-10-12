Rochelle Humes has welcomed her third baby with her husband Marvin.

The couple shared the happy news on This Morning and Instagram, revealing their baby boy was born Friday, October 9.

Marvin and Rochelle have named their baby boy Blake Hampton Humes.

Rochelle Humes has welcomed her third baby with her husband Marvin (Credit: ITV)

What did Rochelle and Marvin Humes say about their third baby?

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Rochelle wrote: “Blake Hampton Humes.

“On Friday morning at 8.44am our boy arrived to flip the switch on 2020.

“I didn’t think I’d ever fall in love with another man but this guy has stolen my whole heart and we’ve been in a love bubble ever since.”

In addition, Marvin said: “My son! My son!!! Feels so weird but amazing saying that.

“Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces.

“Rochelle is a superwoman.. family complete.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Rochelle told fans she was isolating ahead of her baby’s birth.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have welcomed their third baby (Credit: Sue Andrews / SplashNews.com)

Rochelle admitted she was “freaked out” about coronavirus and decided to stay put until her little man was born.

She said: “Me for the foreseeable…

“I am isolating until our little man shows up. I have one more doctor appointment and apart from that I’ll be right here at home.”

She continued: “I’m all a bit freaked out about Covid again at this point of pregnancy so I’m staying put….anyone else feeling the same?

“Side note, I get this dark line down my tummy every pregnancy…anyone know what it is?”

When did Rochelle Humes and Marvin announce their third pregnancy?

The couple shared the news to Instagram in April this year.

They shared a photo of a sign that read: “We’re eggspecting Baby Humes October 2020.”

Marvin later told OK! magazine he was thrilled to finally be having a boy.

He said: “I’m just so excited! I’ve always been outnumbered in the girl versus boy ratio.

“We’ve even got a girl dog, Ginger. But when we have our son then, yeah, Roch and I will be outnumbered.”

The couple already have two daughters (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Who are Rochelle and Marvin’s other children?

The couple are already parents to daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three.

Meanwhile, last month, Rochelle marked reaching “full term” with a bump pic.

She said on Instagram: “And just like that I’ve cooked a full term baby.

“I know he’s not here yet but I’m feeling proud and 3rd time round I’m still in awe of what the human body can do.

Rochelle said she was in “awe of what the human body can do” (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

“My favourite line when Marv asks me what I’m doing is ‘Growing a human, what are you doing?'”

At the time, Marvin gushed: “You’ve smashed it baby counting down the days now.”

