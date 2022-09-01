Rochelle Humes admits she felt ‘deep shame’ in emotional confession about her childhood

On today’s episode of This Morning, Rochelle Humes opened up about the ‘deep shame’ she felt growing up without her father.

While presenting This Morning alongside Vernon Kay, Rochelle discussed the decrease in two-parent families.

Rochelle opened up about the ‘deep’ shame she felt growing up without her father (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes on This Morning

On today’s show, the presenters invited people to discuss recent headlines.

Rochelle explained nearly half of UK children grow up outside the traditional two-parent household.

This information comes after a review was published examining the make-up of the modern family in the UK.

I felt sort of deep shame about as a child which is an odd thing.

The 33-year-old explained that she was raised by her mother, Roz, and had little to no contact with her father.

Rochelle discussed the decline of the two-parent household (Credit: Splashnews.com)

She recalled: “I remember, so I grew up raised by my mum and my mum only.

“When I was younger, it was kind of the thing that I was almost a little embarrassed about it.”

She admitted: “So they’d be like, ‘oh who’s your dad?’ and I’d be like, ‘oh he’s never here, I don’t really know him that much.'”

“And it was always something that I felt sort of deep shame about as a child, which is an odd thing,” she continued.

“But now, I’m surprised it’s only one in four is what they’re saying, one in four families.

“I’m actually surprised at that because I feel it’s almost rare to say, ‘Oh my mum and dad have been married for 30 odd years’, that’s quite rare now.”

Rochelle’s fears

Rochelle has previously opened up about the impact of growing up without her father’s support.

She admitted that she did have brief contact with her father but the contact was short-lived.

This made Rochelle anxious before she had her first child with her husband Marvin Humes.

Read more: This Morning fans divided today as school reintroduces smacking kids

In a previous interview with YOU magazine, Rochelle said: “I had a father figure in my uncle [Paul] who gave me away at my wedding and was amazing, but my dad wasn’t around.

“To this day that’s how it is. That’s why when it came to Marvin I was thinking, is he going to be a good dad?”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.