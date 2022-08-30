Earlier today on This Morning, hosts Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay fronted a controversial discussion about a school that has reintroduced smacking kids.

Unsurprisingly, the topic was a divisive one which definitely got viewers talking.

The topic was a controversial one (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

During today’s edition of This Morning (August 30), Vernon and Rochelle were joined by Camilla Tominey and Nick Ferrari.

Together they discussed some of the biggest news stories of the day.

One of the stories discussed was about a school district in Missouri, USA, which has introduced smacking children with a paddle.

“Smacking children returns to Missouri. That’s right. I actually said it. It’s true,” Vernon said.

“Goodness me,” Rochelle said, shaking her head.

“This is outrageous,” Vernon said after explaining the news story.

The hosts were shocked at the news story (Credit: ITV)

‘A massive step back in time’

Vernon then turned to Nick to ask for his opinion.

Nick agreed that it is “outrageous”, however, he explained that parents of the students had voted for smacking to be reintroduced into schools.

“Vernon, you’re right, if the school had just introduced this off its own back, I could absolutely have no support,” Nick said.

I remember getting the ruler and I think the pain still stays with me.

“If the parents want it, it at least has to be discussed, surely,” he continued.

“Yeah, I agree, but still,” Vernon said. “It feels just archaic, doesn’t it,” Rochelle said. “Like a massive step backwards in time.”

“I can see what Nick’s saying but come on!” Camilla said.

“I remember getting the ruler and I think the pain still stays with me,” Vernon said. However, he said it didn’t stop him from being “naughty” when he was younger.

Vernon and Rochelle led the debate on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided

Unsurprisingly, viewers were left seriously divided over the discussion. Many took to Twitter to discuss it.

“This is appalling!! I have worked in schools for 20 years and thankfully corporal punishment had stopped before I started but I would NEVER have hit a child with my hand let alone a cane or a paddle…EVER! And many of my colleagues always felt the same! Barbaric!” one viewer tweeted.

“Say what?? Assaulting kids with a paddle is okay??” another baffled viewer wrote.

“Not assault, it’s discipline worked for many generations and worked well. People had manners and respected their teacher. Since it was stopped it has gone downhill, ignorant children with zero respect,” one viewer replied.

Other viewers were more supportive of the move too, however.

“Discipline back in that school…HOORAY !” one viewer tweeted.

“What’s the problem!” another asked.

