Clodagh McKenna looks surprised as Rochelle Humes talks on This Morning
TV

Rochelle Humes under fire for ‘unprofessional’ remark to Clodagh McKenna on This Morning

Cheeky!

By Rebecca Carter

This Morning host Rochelle Humes has been criticised for a playful remark to Clodagh McKenna.

Chef Clodagh was on Monday’s This Morning to reveal how she makes her ultimate fluffy blueberry pancakes.

However, as Clodagh was taste-testing the pancakes, Rochelle made a cheeky comment and it didn’t go down well with some viewers.

Clodagh McKenna eating pancakes on This Morning today
Clodagh tried her blueberry pancakes today (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle on This Morning today

At the end of the segment, Clodagh tasted the pancakes as she was seen putting it into her mouth.

Rochelle then said: “Some people would… that’s a lovely clip for some people to watch that. I’m just being honest, Clodagh.”

Putting her hand over her mouth, Clodagh gapsed: “Rochelle!”

Rochelle replied: “But it is! You look gorgeous eating a gorgeous meal. I’m just putting it out there.”

Rochelle Humes looking surprised alongside Vernon Kay on This Morning
Rochelle made a playful comment about Clodagh eating the pancakes (Credit: ITV)

Vernon Kay then joked: “That item is exactly why this show wins an NTA every year.”

Although Rochelle and Clodagh saw the funny side, some viewers weren’t impressed with Rochelle’s comment.

One said: “So basically Rochelle is saying to Clodagh that she’s doing something that would be like porn to some people?

“Wow what an idiot.”

Another replied: “Even I was gobsmacked she said that and Clodagh knew what she meant. Very unprofessional.”

Clodagh McKenna puts her hand over her mouth on This Morning
Clodagh was stunned by Rochelle’s comment (Credit: ITV)

A third added: “OMG did Rochelle just say that to Clodagh.”

Elsewhere, Rochelle and Vernon returned to host the show today.

It comes after Rylan Clark and Ruth Langsford won over viewers when they presented last week.

Many viewers loved having Rochelle and Vernon on today as one said: “Please please have Vernon Kay and Rochelle on permanently.”

Another gushed: “Great coupling on This Morning Rochelle and Vernon.”

However, others were missing Rylan and Ruth.

One said: “Can we have Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark back?”

Another tweeted: “Why couldn’t Ruth and Rylan be on this week?”

