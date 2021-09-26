Comedian Robert Webb made an immediate impression on Strictly Come Dancing fans last night (September 25).

But not everyone was convinced by his exaggerated facial expressions.

The judges hailed his Cha Cha with partner Dianne Buswell to Rasputin by Boney M, united in their belief the Peep Show star is tremendously entertaining.

But while Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse had a few reservations about the more technical aspects of Robert’s presentation, many of those watching at home were more occupied by what was going on with his face.

Robert Webb was even pulling faces before he made it to the dance floor! (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What did the judges say about Robert Webb on Strictly Come Dancing?

Shirley told Robert and Dianne she was delighted with the 1970s styled-dance down memory lane. But she encouraged him to focus a little more on his foot action and leg action.

“You definitely have the gift of entertaining, darling, that’s for sure,” she said, praising his extravagant gestures.

Anton du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood were also impressed, hailing Robert’s performance as a “crowd-pleaser” and “hilarious”.

And backstage during their chat with Claudia Winkleman, Dianne also highlighted how Robert is a natural at making the most of his reactions.

“He sells everything,” the pro dancer said.

Dianne continued: “I’m not worried about that at all…. I love your face, Robert.”

He replied: “Thanks. It’s just the feet, arms, legs, body and all the rest of it [we need to sort out]…”

Robert displayed some very animated expressions (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How did Strictly viewers react to Robert’s facial expressions?

Over on social media, many of those watching at home seemed even more captivated by his OTT contorted expressions.

Some noted they felt Robert’s mannerisms were a real highlight for them.

“Robert Webb’s dancing face has made my evening! #Strictly,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Robert and Dianne scored 20 for their first dance of the series (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Another tweeted: “Just knew Robert Webb would put a smile on my face tonight. My money is on you, go Rob! #StrictlyComeDancing.”

And a third person added: “If we could bottle Robert Webb’s face from that dance, the world would be a better place! #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing.”

But other viewers dismissed Robert’s efforts in a brutal manner.

One person gave him the thumbs down: “Robert Webb’s face was terrifying throughout that dance #Strictly.”

Will someone tell Robert Webb to stop that inane grinning face.

“Robert Webb is a good dancer but he needs to lose that maniacal look on his face #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly,” another person contributed.

And someone else fumed: “Will someone tell Robert Webb to stop that inane grinning face #Strictly.”

