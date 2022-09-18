Ridley on ITV1: How old is actor Nico Mirallegro, who plays Michael Flannery’s brother Cal?

Nico Mirallegro stars in the gripping series finale of Ridley and we wouldn’t blame you for wondering about his age.

He stars as Cal Flannery, the younger brother of Michael Flannery.

Michael is the man in jail for the arson attack on Ridley’s home.

Viewers know that tragically Ridley’s beloved wife and grown-up daughter died in the blaze.

In episode 4, we meet Michael’s younger brother Cal, who gets entangled with one of Ridley’s new cases.

But eagle-eyed viewers might notice that there’s quite an age gap between the actor who plays Michael and Nico, who plays Cal.

So, how old is actor Nico Mirallegro and how do you recognise him?

***Warning: may contain spoilers from Ridley series 1***

Nico Mirallegro stars as Cal Flannery in Ridley (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Cal Flannery in Ridley episode 4?

Nico Mirallegro stars as Cal Flannery in the series finale of Ridley.

He is the younger brother of Michael Flannery, the man who was arrested for the arson attack on Ridley’s home, which killed his wife and daughter.

In the fourth and final episode of Ridley, the team are called out to investigate the death of a doctor who falls from his apartment balcony.

When the crime somehow connects to the doctor’s patient Cal Flannery, Ridley has to put his grudges aside…

In a tense episode, Ridley finally finds himself closing in on the truth of what happened on the night he lost his family.

Nico Mirallegro age – how old is the Ridley actor?

Nico Mirallegro was born on January 26 1991.

So he’s currently 31 years of age.

He was born in Heywood in the Greater Manchester area, to an Italian father and Irish mother.

Did you notice the age difference between Nico Mirallegro and Aidan McArdle on Ridley? (Credit: ITV)

How old is his on-screen brother Michael in Ridley?

If you thought the age difference between Michael and his younger brother was odd, you aren’t alone!

In real life, Aidan McArdle who plays Michael Flannery in Ridley is 52 years old.

This makes him 21 years older than Nico Mirallegro in who plays his brother on the show.

The character of Michael Flannery must have been at least 20 when his younger brother was born.

Although the programme never acknowledges the age difference, the script does tell us that Michael was more like a parent to Cal while growing up.

Maybe the age difference explains why Michael is so protective of his younger brother.

It’s not the first time an ITV actor has raised eyebrows with their age…

Series 3 of The Bay saw Nadeem Islam play a much younger character than his real life age.

What else has Nico Mirallegro been in?

The actor is probably best known as Barry ‘Newt’ Newton in Hollyoaks.

He played the role from 2007 until 2010.

You might also recognise him as Finn from the Channel 4 comedy My Mad Fat Diary.

He got his start in the Manchester-set teen drama Lol back in 2008, where he played Cam Spencer.

Other popular roles include Prof from BBC’s Our Girl, Joe Middleton in BBC’s The Village, and Nicky Toland in the recent Britbox series The Beast Must Die.

You can also catch him in the newest series of the BBC thriller We Hunt Together.

He joined the show as Robert Miller, the main suspect in series two.

True crime viewers will know Nico played the role of Rob Maltby in the moving dramatisation Murdered for Being Different.

The TV film created the tragic death of Sophie Lancaster.

Nico Mirallegro starred as Newt in Hollyoaks (Credit: Channel 4)

Who did Nico play in Hollyoaks and why did he leave?

His big break came from his first professional acting role on Hollyoaks, which he joined in 2007.

He played the emo teenager Newt in over 200 episodes of the show.

Nico joined the show as the foster son of Jack and Frankie Osbourne, and had a notable storyline when he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Another big storyline for Newt was his suicide pact with Rae Wilson, where they made a pact to jump from a bridge together.

Jack Osbourne ultimately ended up saving Newt.

Nico Mirallegro chose to leave the Channel 4 soap after three series, as he wanted to focus on other acting work.

Are you a fan of Nico? (Credit: ITV)

Ridley actor Nico Mirallegro age: What height is he?

Lots of fans have wondered what height the star is, and he is reportedly 5’10.

Although that is definitely up to speculation, the actor has never confirmed his height!

If true, that would put him above his Ridley co-star Adrian Dunbar, who is reportedly 5 foot 9.

Does Ridley star Nico Mirallegro have a girlfriend?

It seems that Nico Mirallegro is currently single.

There’s no sign of a girlfriend on his social media, although the actor does seen to prefer to keep his private life pretty quiet.

He was previously linked to fellow Hollyoaks actress Dominique Jackson back in 2009.

But it seems he has been single since the two split.

Does Nico Mirallegro have Instagram?

He does! You can follow him at @nicomirallegro.

He often posts behind-the-scenes pics from his work, and photos from his travels.

Ridley episode four airs on Sunday September 18 2022 on ITV1. All episodes of the show are available on ITV Hub after airing.

