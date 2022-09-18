Ridley on ITV1: Who guest stars in episode 4? There’s a Casualty and EastEnders actress!

Ridley comes to a dramatic end with episode 4 this week, and there’s another cracking line-up of guests in the cast.

Alex Ridley, played by Adrian Dunbar, is horrified when a new murder case appears to be intrinsically linked to the death of his own wife and daughter.

Viewers – and the retired detective – get closer to the truth about what happened on the night his family died in a house fire.

As well as some nail-biting drama, there’s also an eye-popping cast in Ridley ep 4.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Actor Nico Mirallegro as Cal Flannery in the cast of Ridley episode 4 (Credit: ITV)

Nico Mirallegro stars as Cal Flannery in the cast of Ridley episode 4

Actor Nico Mirallegro plays Cal Flannery in the series 1 finale of Ridley.

Cal is the younger brother of Michael Flannery, who is in jail for the murder of Alex Ridley’s family.

The 31-year-old actor is probably best known as Barry ‘Newt’ Newton in Hollyoaks, a role he played from 2007 until 2010.

You might also recognise him as Finn from the Channel 4 comedy My Mad Fat Diary.

Other well-known roles are Prof from BBC’s Our Girl, and Joe Middleton from The Village.

He played the role of Rob Maltby in the TV movie Murdered for Being Different, based on the tragic real life murder of Sophie Lancaster.

More recently, he starred in the Britbox series The Beast Must Die as Nicky Toland.

JP Conway stars as Dr Patrick Elliot in Ridley episode 4

JP Conway plays Dr Patrick Elliot in the cast of Ridley episode 4.

He’s the character who winds up dead in the first episode after being thrown from his balcony.

You might recognise JP for his recurring role as P.C. Clements on Coronation Street.

Previously, the actor had a small role in Emmerdale, too.

He also recently starred as The Connoisseur in Netflix’s new series The Sandman.

Casualty actress Suzanne Packer guests stars in Ridley episode 4 (Credit: BBC)

Suzanne Packer guest stars as Dr Samantha Larson

Suzanne Packer joins the cast of Ridley episode 4 as Dr Samantha Larson, one of Patrick’s colleagues who also defends Cal’s vulnerable status.

You’ll definitely recognise the 59-year-old actress as Tess Bateman from Casualty, the senior staff nurse of the ED.

Suzanne starred in the long-running BBC show from 2003 until 2015, before making a recent return as the character last year.

The actress’ first big role was in Brookside back in 1990, where she played Josie – the nightmarish wife of Mick Johnson.

You might also recognise her as Delyth Lloyd in Keeping Faith.

Suzanne has starred as Carole in the Sky comedy Stella, and played DCI Layla Davies in Bang.

Recently, she had a guest star role in Acorn TV cosy crime Agatha Raisin.

Ridley episode 4 guest stars: Olivia Pentelow plays Rochelle Blaine

Olivia Pentelow plays Rochelle Blaine in the cast of Ridley episode 4.

She’s the girl who is accused of a possible hate crime against Patrick.

Olivia has previously had a small role in Channel 4’s Ackley Bridge.

She is set to star as Hannah O’Field in the BBC new true crime series The Gallows Pole, based in 18th Century Yorkshire.

Actor Conor Deane stars as Gerard in Ridley (Youtube/Conor A Deane)

Conor Deane stars as Gerard in Ridley episode 4 cast

Conor Deane plays Gerard in Ridley, Rochelle’s boyfriend who is arrested in connection with the murder of the doctor.

The actor is best known as Kenny in the recent Dave sitcom Newark, Newark, alongside Mathew Horne.

He’s soon set to guest star in an episode of the third series of Happy Valley.

In The Long Run actress, Kellie Shirley stars in the show (Credit: Sky)

Kellie Shirley plays Diane Blaine

Actress Kellie Shirley plays Diane Blaine in Ridley episode 4.

Diane is the mother of Rochelle, and one of the last to see Patrick alive.

The actress is best known for playing Carly Wicks in EastEnders.

Carly was the adopted daughter of Kevin Wicks, and first appeared on the soap in 2006 before leaving again in 2008.

She returned for a small appearance in 2012.

She also played Kirsty in the Idris Elba series In the Long Run from 2017 to 2020.

Parents will also recognise Kellie Shirley as the mum from the CBeebies series Biff and Chip!

She’s soon set to feature in the comedy mockumentary series Meet the Richardsons.

Ridley episode 4 airs on Sunday September 18 2022 on ITV1. All episodes of the show are available on ITV Hub after airing.

