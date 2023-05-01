Richard Madeley reveals wife Judy is ‘sleeping in spare room’ as he thanks GMB viewers for advice

Richard Madeley has revealed his wife Judy Finnigan is ‘sleeping in the spare room’ due to an issue at their home.

The presenter made his return to Good Morning Britain today (May 1) alongside Charlotte Hawkins. At the start of the show, Richard detailed his and Judy’s problem.

He explained to his co-star Charlotte: “If I were in bed at the moment, I would be torching the room looking for the mouse because we’ve got mice in the house. Oh it’s such a pain.”

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan

He continued: “Mice moved in about two weeks ago. They’re not taking the bait. They’re not going along with the traps.

“Judy is sleeping in the spare room because we’ve got a mouse in the bedroom. It comes out at 11 o’clock every night on the dot. Runs out from under the bed across the room. There’s nothing we can do about it. We called a man in on Friday and he set all these traps up and I came down to the kitchen this morning and there’s still mouse droppings on the floor.”

Charlotte gasped as Richard added: “Oh I’m hating it. Anyway, I shall keep you updated.”

GMB today

Later in the programme, Richard thanked viewers for sending through their suggestions on how to get rid of the mice. He said: “Can I just thank everyone that’s ringing in for tips on how to get rid of the mice we’ve got in our house.

Judy is sleeping in the spare room because we’ve got a mouse in the bedroom.

“I was saying earlier that Judy is now sleeping in the spare room because we’ve got this mouse in the bedroom now and it comes out from under the bed at about 11 o’clock every night on the dot, virtually to the second. I’ve set traps, I’ve got poison boxes out, I have tried peanut butter and it’s not drawn it out.”

Viewers had taken to Twitter to offer their suggestions. One person said: “@GMB for Richard. Get some peppermint oil and put a few drops on cotton wool where the mice come in. They hate peppermint!”

Another told Richard: “Richard we’ve suffered with mice in the past and like you they wouldn’t take the bait until we tried peanut butter. Worked every time.”

Someone else tweeted: “@Richard get a cat. My cats have wiped out a square mile of all mice and rats in my area!!”

