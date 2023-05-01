Richard Madeley talking on GMB, Judy Finnigan on This Morning
TV

Richard Madeley reveals wife Judy is ‘sleeping in spare room’ as he thanks GMB viewers for advice

Richard opened up on his GMB return today

By Rebecca Carter

Richard Madeley has revealed his wife Judy Finnigan is ‘sleeping in the spare room’ due to an issue at their home.

The presenter made his return to Good Morning Britain today (May 1) alongside Charlotte Hawkins. At the start of the show, Richard detailed his and Judy’s problem.

He explained to his co-star Charlotte: “If I were in bed at the moment, I would be torching the room looking for the mouse because we’ve got mice in the house. Oh it’s such a pain.”

Richard Madeley talking on GMB alongside Charlotte Hawkins
Richard revealed he and Judy have a mice issue at home (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan

He continued: “Mice moved in about two weeks ago. They’re not taking the bait. They’re not going along with the traps.

“Judy is sleeping in the spare room because we’ve got a mouse in the bedroom. It comes out at 11 o’clock every night on the dot. Runs out from under the bed across the room. There’s nothing we can do about it. We called a man in on Friday and he set all these traps up and I came down to the kitchen this morning and there’s still mouse droppings on the floor.”

Charlotte gasped as Richard added: “Oh I’m hating it. Anyway, I shall keep you updated.”

Judy Finnigan and Richard Madeley on This Morning
Judy is sleeping in the spare room, Richard says (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

Later in the programme, Richard thanked viewers for sending through their suggestions on how to get rid of the mice. He said: “Can I just thank everyone that’s ringing in for tips on how to get rid of the mice we’ve got in our house.

Judy is sleeping in the spare room because we’ve got a mouse in the bedroom.

“I was saying earlier that Judy is now sleeping in the spare room because we’ve got this mouse in the bedroom now and it comes out from under the bed at about 11 o’clock every night on the dot, virtually to the second. I’ve set traps, I’ve got poison boxes out, I have tried peanut butter and it’s not drawn it out.”

Viewers had taken to Twitter to offer their suggestions. One person said: “@GMB for Richard. Get some peppermint oil and put a few drops on cotton wool where the mice come in. They hate peppermint!”

Richard Madeley talking with his hand by his face on GMB
GMB viewers offered their suggestions to Richard (Credit: ITV)

Another told Richard: “Richard we’ve suffered with mice in the past and like you they wouldn’t take the bait until we tried peanut butter. Worked every time.”

Read more: GMB viewers accuse ‘childish’ Richard Madeley of ‘scaremongering’ during NHS strikes debate

Someone else tweeted: “@Richard get a cat. My cats have wiped out a square mile of all mice and rats in my area!!”

GMB airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

YouTube video player

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Good Morning Britain Judy Finnigan Richard Madeley

Trending Articles

Jamie Oliver looking downcast on outing
Jamie Oliver shares emotional tribute following sad death: ‘I can’t believe I’m writing this’
Meghan Markle looking annoyed at a sport event
Photo Meghan Markle ‘never wanted world to see’ released
Prince Harry outside court looking stern
Prince Harry to use coronation trip to his advantage when he returns to the States?
Charlene White hosting Loose Women
Loose Women star Charlene White reveals why she won’t marry partner despite co-stars ‘being obsessed with her tying knot’
William and Harry
Hopes of reconciliation for William and Harry fade as ‘different paths’ laid bare
Caroline Flack at ITV Palooza and Olly Murs on This Morning
Olly Murs left in tears on stage as he makes heartbreaking admission about Caroline Flack