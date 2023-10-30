GMB viewers were left divided at their screens as Rebecca Loos sat down for an interview about the David Beckham affair claims.

Footballer David was accused of having an affair with former personal assistant Rebecca, while playing for Real Madrid in 2003. In 2004, Rebecca claimed she and David “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” and at the time of the claims, David denied any affair.

However, after David spoke about his claims in a new bombshell Netflix documentary, it seems Rebecca is not too impressed. So much so, that she had slammed David as making her look like “the bad person”.

David has opened up about the affair allegations in a new Netflix doc (Credit: Netflix)

Rebecca Loos talks Beckham ‘affair’

Speaking to GMB hosts Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley on Monday (October 30), Rebecca revealed she was “very surprised” by the Netflix show.

Rebecca, who now is a yoga teacher living with her family in Norway, said: “I would rather not have to talk about this again. I have left this behind me and moved very much on with my life. But when this documentary came out, I tried very hard to just let it go and get on with my life but it really bothered me at the little angle and how he played the narrative, how misleading it is and how it’s making me look like the bad person.”

She added: “Of course I am also guilty, it takes two to tango. He’s never denied it. He has said that my claims are ludicrous – but ludicrous is not denying.”

Rebecca appeared on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What else did Rebecca say about David Beckham?

Millions of people tuned in to the watch the Beckham’s Netflix series. But former glamour model Rebecca has revealed she’s become a victim to online trolling.

She said: “I woke up to all these horrific messages on Instagram and this awful trolling and read about it in the papers with others, I never experienced it because 20 years ago we never had social media.”

When asked if she had a message for the Beckhams and David in particular, Rebecca said: “By him not acknowledging responsibility, he is giving a message that it’s okay to behave like this and I think that is a wrong message to give. My message is you make mistakes, own up to them, say sorry, move on.”

Fans watching Good Morning Britain were not too happy to see Rebecca on the show. Rushing to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Rebecca Loos, it’s their life. It’s their documentary,” along with a GIF saying, “Then why are you here?”

Someone else fumed: “I see Rebecca Loo is still grabbing every opportunity she can to be on TV.”

A third proclaimed: “Rebecca Loos ‘I don’t want to be talking about this’ DONT THEN!!!”

However, others defended her. One said: “People still missing the point of why Rebecca Loos is sat on TV!”

Another added: “She’s entitled to tell her side of the story.”

Victoria spoke out about the ‘affair’ (Credit: Netflix)

Victoria Beckham in the Netflix documentary

In the new Netflix documentary, both David and Victoria – who married in 1999 and have four children – addressed the allegations. David said: “There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with. It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

Speaking to the camera, Victoria admitted it was the “hardest period” for her and David. She said in the Netflix doc: “It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us and here’s the thing, we were against each other.

“Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together and we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either and that’s sad.”

