A full breakdown of the David Beckham affair rumours as Victoria reveals ‘hardest period’ of their marriage

Victoria Beckham and husband David have opened up about the affair allegations they faced back in the early 2000s.

The fashion designer has spoken candidly about the rumours and the publicity which surrounded it at the time in a new Netflix documentary titled Beckham.

So what were those rumours and how did it have an impact on David and Victoria’s marriage at the time?

David Beckham affair rumours

Footballer David was accused of having an affair while playing for Real Madrid in 2003. He was accused of having an affair with his former personal assistant Rebecca Loos. In 2004, Rebecca claimed she and David “couldn’t keep their hands off each other”.

At the time of the claims, David denied any affair. In a statement he said: “During the past few months I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life.

“The simple truth is that I am very happily married. I have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change these facts.”

Meanwhile, in a 2007 interview with W magazine, Victoria said: “I’m not going to lie. It was a really tough time. No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road.

“But the fact is we’ve come out of everything we’ve been through stronger and happier.”

What has Victoria Beckham said in the Netflix show?

In the new Netflix documentary, both David and Victoria – who married in 1999 and have four children – addressed the allegations. David said: “There were some horrible stories that were difficult to deal with.

“It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

Speaking to the camera, Victoria admitted it was the “hardest period” for her and David.

She said in the Netflix doc: “It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us and here’s the thing, we were against each other.

“Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else. But we were together and we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either and that’s sad.”

David explained: “When I first moved to Spain, it was difficult because I’d been part of a club and family for my whole career. I get sold overnight, the next minute I’m in a city, I don’t speak the language. More importantly, I didn’t have my family.”

Becoming tearful, David said: “I don’t know how we got through it in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult but we’re fighters and at that time, we needed to fight for each other and our family. What we had was worth fighting for.”

