Football fans demand answers over David Beckham’s Qatar involvement in new ‘unfiltered’ Netflix documentary

Football fans have demanded answers from Netflix after a trailer for the new David Beckham documentary dropped this week.

Fans of the footballing megastar are keen to know whether the new “unfiltered” doc will address a controversial decision Becks made last year…

David’s new documentary drops on Netflix in October (Credit: Netflix)

New Netflix trailer drops for David Beckham documentary

Yesterday, Netflix dropped the trailer for a new “unfiltered” documentary about footballing legend David Beckham.

The new documentary is set to chart David’s rise to footballing superstar, which began at Manchester United in the 90s.

It will also focus on his international career, which eventually saw him become captain of the England national team.

The documentary will also look at his personal life, including his marriage to Victoria Beckham.

David’s new doc will look at some of his low points too (Credit: Netflix)

What else will the documentary focus on?

However, the documentary isn’t just going to focus on the positives in the star’s life and career. There’s going to be a look at some of Beckham’s bad days too.

As the trailer showed glimpses of David getting his infamous red card against Argentina in 1998 and the negative headlines it generated, a tearful David opens up.

“I don’t think I’ve ever talked about it,” he confesses. “I wasn’t eating, I wasn’t sleeping. It took a toll on me that I never even knew myself.”

Victoria also chimes in, saying: “It’s always fun when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

Beck’s deal with Qatar didn’t go down well (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Football fans demand answers about the Netflix David Beckham documentary

However, some football fans are more interested in another part of Beckham’s career – his involvement with Qatar before the World Cup last year.

The former footballer agreed a lucrative multi-year deal with the Qatari tourism board to become an ambassador for the country last year. This is despite being an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and being a gay icon. In 2002, Beckham even posed for the gay lifestyle magazine, Attitude, declaring he was “proud” of his gay icon status.

Now, fans want to know whether the documentary will cover his deal with Qatar – and the backlash that followed.

“Cool can’t wait for the bit about the Qatar sportwashing-endorsing betrayal of his enormous and very deliberately cultivated LGBTQ fan base,” one viewer fumed after watching the trailer.

“Anything about taking £££ from Qatar whilst claiming to support lgbt equality?” another asked. “Looking forward to the unseen, unheard and unfiltered story of how he came to take a wad of cash from Qatar and then barely say a word in Qatar,” a third wrote.

“No clips of LA Galaxy, PSG or Qatar for a four-part documentary…,” another fan pointed out.

BECKHAM will drop on Netflix on October 4.

