Real Housewives of Jersey: Tessa Hartmann husband is a toyboy!

The Real Housewives of Jersey continues tonight and Tessa Hartmann continues to rule the roost, so here’s what you need to know about including her toyboy husband!

She’s amongst a group of new ladies who invited cameras into their lives for the launch of the new spin-off of the popular Real Housewives franchise.

Tessa Hartmann is on the new Real Housewives of Jersey (Credit: ITV)

Who is Tessa Hartmann?

Tessa Hartmann was born October 2, 1969, in Glasgow, Scotland.

She relocated to Jersey five years ago with her family.

Tessa is married to Sascha Hartmann, who is a decade younger than her, and the pair share four children together.

Tessie is 23, Talia is 21, Johnnie is 15, and Zac is 13.

She is a breast cancer survivor and moved to Jersey when her dad was diagnosed with oral cancer.

Tallia appeared on The X Factor (Credit: ITV)

Who is Tessa Hartmann’s daughter?

Tessa’s daughter, Tallia Storm, is a singer.

She competed on X Factor: The Band in 2019.

However, she failed to impress with her cover of Jessie J’s Price Tag. Simon Cowell told her to continue pursuing her already-existing career as a solo artist.

Before appearing on the show, she starred in E4 series Celebs Go Dating.

What does Tessa Hartmann do?

Tessa set up a PR company in Glasgow 25 years ago with her husband.

She later set up the Jersey Style Awards, which aims to showcase the best of business in Jersey.

In 2016, she was awarded a CBE for services to the Scottish fashion industry.

Who else is on The Real Housewives of Jersey?

The new series follows the lives of seven housewives, including an ex-model, a property magnate and a natural health business owner.

Appearing alongside Tessa on the RHOJ are Margaret Thompson, Kate Taylor, Ashley Cairney, Jane Rayner, Hedi Green, and Mia Ledbury.

Discussing the new series, ITV said: “The series will follow the highs and lows of our marvellous Housewives and their families who all live life to the full on the island whilst bringing fun, laughter, tears and of course, plenty of glamour.

“Viewers will be treated to Jersey’s sweeping landscapes and natural beauty aplenty, together with lashings of drama and more gossip than you can handle!”

It marks the second edition of the franchise to hit UK shores, following The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

