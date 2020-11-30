The Real Housewives of Jersey is coming soon to ITVBe. But who is in the cast? And when does it start?

The brand new series will launch next month, and on the ITV Hub, introducing us to seven new housewives from the largest of the Channel Islands.

Here’s everything you need to know!

Kate Taylor appears on The Real Housewives of Jersey (Credit: ITVBe)

What is The Real Housewives of Jersey about?

Following the success of the award-winning series The Real Housewives of Cheshire, ITVBe is launching a brand-new version of the hit franchise, The Real Housewives of Jersey.

The brand-new 10-part series will introduce us to seven wealthy housewives – and, of course, the beautiful scenery of Jersey.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels of ITV, said: “I’m thrilled to be welcoming to ITVBe and the ITV Hub an amazing cast of strong, aspirational women in the latest instalment of the successful Real Housewives franchise.

“This time, the island of Jersey delivers the amazing backdrop for the real-life stories that will unfold over 10, wonderfully binge-able episodes. Grab the popcorn!”

Outside of the UK the new series will be known as The Real Housewives of Jersey, UK.

The Real Housewives of Jersey: who’s in the cast?

Seven Housewives will make their debut in the cast of TRHOJ.

These are Ashley Cairney, Jane Rayner, Kate Taylor, Mia Ledbury, Margaret Thompson and Tessa Hartmann.

Hedi Green, a natural health practitioner, is also part of the cast.

Singer Tallia Storm recently spilled the beans about the upcoming series.

Tallia’s family – including mum and cast member Tessa Hartmann – have lived on the island for the past five years.

She exclusively told ED! that the show would be her mum’s chance to shine.

She said: “Whatever happens on that show, it’s definitely a chance for the housewives to shine.”

Describing Jersey, she added: “It’s stunning, a little safe haven, the people are so friendly, it’s like a little village.”

The Real Housewives of Jersey: Margaret Thompson and her pooches are part of the cast! (Credit: ITVBe)

Where is Jersey?

Jersey is the largest and southernmost of the Channel Islands.

It lies south of England’s coast and 12 miles west of the Cotentin peninsula of France.

Its capital St. Helier is 100 miles south of Weymouth, England.

Jersey is a British Crown Dependency.

Residents speak English and Jèrriais, which is closely related to French.

If you live in Jersey, you’ll pay tax on income, goods and services, but there’s no capital gains or inheritance tax.

Tessa Hartman – mother of singer Tallia Storm – takes part in The Real Housewives of Jersey (Credit: ITVBe)

When does it start?

The Real Housewives of Jersey begins the week of Saturday December 26 to Friday January 01 2021.

The 10-part series launches on ITVBe and, in a first for the ITV Hub, the entire series will be available to watch as a Box Set on the same day.

The Real Housewives of Jersey starts between Christmas and New Year on ITVBe and the ITV Hub.

